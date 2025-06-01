Florida Panthers Join to Honor Late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Despite Busy Stanley Cup Schedule

“Great young men. Good kids, humble, kindhearted. That meant more to Jane and I than them being good hockey players,” Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s father, Guy Gaudreau, told NBC Philadelphia during the inaugural Gaudreau family’s 5K Run/Walk. So, the Florida Panthers and the hockey community came together on the special day to prove just how right the late hockey stars’ father really was.

After all, on-ice stats might earn your praise and fame, but how you conduct yourself off the ice plays a crucial role in how the fans perceive you. And if it wasn’t already clear, the Gaudreau Family 5K on Saturday, May 31, revealed just how much the hockey community still loves and respects the Gaudreau brothers, not just for their prowess but as role models. Their friends remember Matty as the life of the party, and John as a jokester who loved a good prank. Both brothers cherished the little moments in life.

“They enjoyed their family and friends,” said Charlie Vasaturo, their friend. “Not really worrying about anything outside of how do we enjoy what we are doing today.” That speaks impact! In fact, the Panthers made time for the event amid preparations to take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals. What’s more? It wasn’t just the players.

“Today our players, staff, and their families participated in the @Gaudreau5K after practice in honor of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau,” the official Florida Panthers social media handle posted on X. A truly heartwarming gesture from the team who should have the least time to spare outside of focusing on the ultimate NHL prize. What’s even more astonishing is that neither Johnny nor Matthew Gaudreau was ever part of the Cats.

Yet that’s never stopped the Panthers from paying tribute to the late NHL star and his hockey-coach brother. The Cats alternate captain, Matthew Tkachuk, called Johnny Gaudreau, his long-time Calgary Flames teammate, “the most offensively talented player I’ve ever seen,” in September 2024. And who can forget the Panthers choosing to honor the late NHL star alongside his team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, on October 15, 2024.

The Blue Jackets and the Cats took to the ice on that Tuesday, wearing Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey during warmups. So it’s no surprise that Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, and the rest of the Cats showed up once again to honor the hockey icons who met their demise in a road accident on August 29, 2024. And it wasn’t just the Panthers, and it wasn’t just about celebrating Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

The Florida Panthers were far from the only ones there

The Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk & Family Day was as much about giving back as it was about honoring the late hockey stars. “Keeping the boys’ legacies and their names alive. There is so many people we can help and that’s what we want to do,” their mother, Jane Gaudreau, told NBC Philadelphia. So, the Gaudreaus partnered with the Archbishop Damiano School in Westville.

All the proceeds from the event went toward serving students with disabilities through the Archbishop Damiano School. It was a noble cause that didn’t just compel the Florida Panthers to participate, but also inspired the hockey community. The Associated Press reported that thousands participated in the event, with 1,100 people showing up at Washington Lake Park in southern New Jersey.

The family chose the venue because it was a significant spot for the Gaudreau brothers growing up. A place they visited hundreds of times as kids because it’s right around the corner from Hollydell Ice Arena, the place where they started playing hockey as kids. The 1,300 people who couldn’t make it to Washington Lake Park joined in virtually. “I was so relieved, I was like, ‘Well, there’s my sign.'” said Jane Gaudreau.

In fact, the Florida Panthers, who are busy figuring out how to beat the Oilers, weren’t even the only NHL team at the park. Matthew Tkachuk’s younger brother and Ottawa Senators captain, Brady Tkachuk, donated a signed jersey for the auction held at the event. “You just see the support from this community and from other players as well that are here,” Brady Tkachuk told the media.

The Philadelphia Flyers also pitched in. “Flyers’ anthem singer @LaurenHartMusic sang the national anthem. The team has a presence here,” wrote AP hockey writer Stephen Whyno. “Folks around in all sorts of NHL gear: Flames, Blue Jackets, and much more,” he added about the atmosphere at Washington Lake Park. So it’s safe to say that the former Boston College hockey players’ legacies are alive and well.