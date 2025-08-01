Florida Panthers Latest Announcement Turns Heads For The Right Reason

The Florida Panthers have been having the time of their lives. Well, for two years in a row now. Not only does the team have the current custody of the coveted Stanley Cup, but they also seem to have unbeatable chemistry together, enough to get players to take pay cuts just to stay with the boys! In a recent interview, Sam Bennet shed more light on the infamous Florida Panthers ‘culture’ saying that the entire team from the players to the coach to the managers, know how to treat each other.

“Our GM, the managers, how they treat us. Our ownership—they’re willing to do whatever we need. They built our team a brand-new facility, probably the nicest practice facility in the league, just because our GM said the players need a better practice facility.” Well, it seems like the culture extends even into the management of the Amerant Bank Arena!

The Florida Panthers just announced on their official Twitter handle that the Amerant Bank Arena has been equipped with a brand new score board. Though the last scoreboard was pretty great already, this one promises some major technological bonuses including, as per the post, “4mm LED screens, each measuring 38 feet wide by 31 feet high, joined to form a 360-degree digital canvas spanning 151 feet.” The board also boasts two underbelly screens and a total area of 4,762 square feet.

Though fans who attend the Monster Jam at the arena this weekend will get to see the scoreboard and it’s functioning, there is still some ways to go for installation to be completed. Opening day is scheduled for October 7th, with president and CEO of Amerant Bank, Matt Caldwell saying, “We are thrilled at what the new technology of this brand-new scoreboard will bring to our arena’s atmosphere and the ways it will engage our fans. We can’t wait for our fans to see the fully completed scoreboard in full use on Oct. 7 for our home opener.” Fans, too, can’t seem to wait, with many rushing to flood the comments with their thoughts!

Florida Panthers’ fan reactions to the announcement of the new scoreboard in Amerant Bank Arena

One fan kept it on the edge, leaving readers unsure what they really mean, writing, “looks awesome! looks like the last one.” Which is a compliment, yes…but is it also a hint at something lacking?

Other fans decided that a single Twitter post isn’t going to be the evidence on which they judge this enormous new addition to the NHL viewing experience, with one writing, “Cant leave judgement till I see it from my upper seat. Any 3d seating views yet?” This has yet to be followed up.

Another fan decided to change directions a bit, adding, “Does it constantly just show Florida beating up the oilers?” which, yes, must sting for those Edmonton fans, especially after Connor McDavid was seen playing pretty shabbily at a recent beer cup game.

Yet another fan clung to nostalgia, saying, “I really liked the old one. Time to hope it’s even better,” well, if a 360-degree digital canvas spanning 258 feet sounds like ‘better’ then it’s definitely better.

Then finally there was that one selfless fan who simply wanted to help, writing, “Just saying…if you need someone to test it…hook up a console, and put in NHL 10 and I’ll test the heck out of it.” Surely Amerant Bank should make use of this free labor!