Florida Panthers Make Another Huge Pre-Game Move After Oilers’ Massive Stanley Cup Kick-Start at Rogers Palace

The 2025 Stanley Cup Finals are in full swing. And it seems like both teams are doing their best to flex their muscles in order to unnerve their opponents in every way possible. Remember that Chinook CH-147F Helicopter from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, CFB Petawawa, Ontario, that hovered across the skies above Rogers Place ahead of Game 2? You really can’t entirely dismiss the fact that the mechanical whirring sound almost reflected the Oilers’ fighting spirit after their win in Game 1. And now, for Game 3, the Florida Panthers also seem to have something special planned.

The Panthers kept a steady grip on things to win Game 2, despite Edmonton’s best attempts. And now, as the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals returned to Amerant Bank Arena today, the Florida team seemed eager to make the most of its home ice advantage, so much so that they weren’t even shy to start the game on the tails of a small party.

Grammy Award-winner DJ Khaled kicked off things at the Amerant Bank Arena with a special performance pre-game. “Catch his performance in-arena pregame and 1st intermission at Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final!” read the X post shared earlier today on the Florida Panthers’ account. It also noted that the Anthem King would return to entertain the fans in the 1st intermission. However, the Miami-based DJ won’t be the only special face to feature in Game 3 tonight.

Fox Sports 640‘s Andy Slater also shared details of the other in-city superstar who would have a special responsibility at today’s Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers match. “Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo will be banging the drum at tonight’s Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 3, sources confirm,” Slater shared via an X post.

In Game 1 at Rogers Place, the Hamilton, Ontario-based band Arkells rocked the fans with the melodies of its signature indie rock. Oof, it seems like the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals are turning into one big music fest. But we ain’t complaining. After all, a little music on the side to make sure we don’t pop a nerve from all the action on the ice is more than welcome!