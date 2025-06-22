Florida Panthers Parade Makes a Stop to Diss Edmonton Oilers Once Again

The Oilers can’t catch a break, can they? The Game 6 defeat on June 17 was painful enough, relegating them to the status of being secondary to the Florida Panthers in the quest for the Stanley Cup. However, that happened in 2024 as well, which only makes it more traumatic, doesn’t it? But the Panthers don’t care. And the Champions can’t stop taunting the recently conquered Edmonton Oilers.

The Stanley Cup Celebrations have gripped South Florida. The theme of the party is ‘letting go of your inhibitions and celebrating like there’s no tomorrow.’ And today, on June 22, it was the open-air Parade for the newly crowned Kings of the NHL. But the Panthers needed to make a stop. An important one. The Oilers better look away for what’s coming next.

B/R Open Ice posted an update on X on June 22, which they deleted later. The caption read, “The Panthers ordered sushi to the Cup parade from a restaurant that, according to @EmptyNettersPod, the Oilers booked out BEFORE GAME 5 for their post-Game 6 win celebration 😅.” Wow! You can really feel how much beating the Oilers meant to the Florida Panthers.

Empty Netters Podcast co-hosts Dan and Chris Powers broke down the whole story. “Get a phone call from the manager at Takato,” Dan Powers stated. “Unbelievable sushi restaurant down here at Fort Lauderdale in the Conrad Hotel—favorite spot of the Edmonton Oilers. Before game 5, I get told that the Edmonton Oilers reserved Takato restaurant, booked out the whole thing for Tuesday night after game six for their Cup celebration.”

The story’s got so many knots. Game 4 was when the Oilers regrouped after the damaging Game 3 loss to win 5-4 on the road in Florida. The adrenaline must have been high. And they probably believed they could do it. Or maybe it was like doing it in reverse. Writing it down on paper that you are going to win the Stanley Cup and then doing it. Anyway, what went down was so very different for the Oilers.

Dan Powers continued, “It’s 2-2, and I go, ‘Interesting’ … I hit up a contact on the Florida Panthers, someone on the inside. And I give them that information. That information makes it on the whiteboard, pregame game 5, literally before the game.” You can imagine Paul Maurice and the whole Florida Panthers locker room are looking at that whiteboard and immediately coming to a revelation. They are not going to let the Oilers lay a finger on the Stanley Cup.

Maybe that’s why the Panthers ended up playing their best game in Game 5, dominating the Oilers in Edmonton, keeping Connor McDavid contained while the Panthers won 5-2. And then, in Game 6, a 5-1 humbling to finish off the Oilers’ dream. As for the Panthers ordering from Takato restaurant, it’s just their way of saying that Florida is their kingdom.

The Panthers have kept on piling on the Oilers every chance they get. And each act is more jeering than the last.

The Florida Panthers just can’t stop trolling the Oilers and Connor McDavid

It all started with the Florida Panthers celebration in the locker room immediately after they sealed the 2025 Stanley Cup win. Matthew Tkachuk is in the center, standing on a raised platform, smoking a cigar, and the Pink Pony Club song by Chappell Roan is playing in the background. It would all be OK, except that the Oilers played that song after their wins this season. And the way they are taking it in, clearly, it’s like no victory has been sweeter.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Jun 17, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA The Florida Panthers pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250617_hlf_na2_119

And then there’s the Connor McDavid jibe. And who else but Matthew Tkachuk to take the lead? Celebrating somewhere in South Florida, as Bar Down shared the clip on June 20, Tkachuk went, “Connor McDavid who?” Yeah, this win has been a statement from them while everyone’s been mesmerized by the McDavid-Leon Draisaitl pair.

But we can’t talk about taunting and trolling without our very obvious Brad Marchand. The Florida Panthers forward shared on his Instagram story a very provocative clip, as shared by the host of The FLA Cats Hockey Podcast, David, on X on June 21. And what Marchand did, he did it with a whole lot of a subtle smirk.

He’s chilling somewhere. It’s sunny. And as he lowered his camera from his face, there he was, wearing a t-shirt with a little ‘Losers’ crest across the middle. But it’s a familiar kind of crest. It looks just like the Edmonton Oilers crest. No way Brad Marchand is feeling bad while doing this. In fact, the Florida Panthers want the Oilers to know who conquered them twice.