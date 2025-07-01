Florida Panthers Reveal Major Aaron Ekblad Update to End Fans’ Future Uncertainty

The last few days have been pretty nervous for the Florida Panthers fans. After Sam Bennett landed a massive new deal with the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs, many were eager to see what GM Bill Zito had in store for the rest of the stars who were en route to free agency. Among them, the blue line star Aaron Ekblad‘s future was a hotly discussed topic. But now, the Sunrise loyalists can finally rest easy.

The Panthers have finally put pen to paper and come up with a new contract for Ekblad. But, to be honest, that isn’t much of a surprise. The Canadian defensive mastermind had posted 33 points in 56 regular-season games and 13 points in the playoffs to help the Cats retain the Cup in Miami. Naturally, the Atlantic Division heavyweights’ determination to keep Ekblad around for longer wasn’t difficult to comprehend.

In a post by the official Panthers X account from June 30, Ekblad’s latest NHL update was shared. “EKKY’S NOT GOING ANYWHERE!” reads the thunderous caption of the post. As per reports, the blueliner will stick around in Sunrise, Florida, for another 8 years. Though the financial terms of the new contract have not been revealed yet, this is undoubtedly news that will make the Panthers fans happy, knowing that their defensive stalwart will continue his NHL career with them for the years to come.

“Aaron is a pillar of our defense who has consistently excelled at both ends of the ice as one of the best defensemen in the NHL over the past decade,” said general manager Zito about the Panthers’ No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft.

