Florida Panthers’ Road Game Stats Earns Paul Maurice’s Honest Admission Ahead of Big Home Game

“I’ve learned more about life and hockey in the last three years from these players than I could ever possibly imagine,” said 58-year-old Paul Maurice. It isn’t hard to see why – during this time, he helped lead the team to three finals, one Stanley Cup victory, and is now just one step away from winning a second. It’s been 3 years of constant growth, dominance and that signature in-your-face, high octane style of play.

As they stand one win away from reaching that promised land yet again, there are some noteworthy aspects of this iteration of the team. Number one being their total disgregard for things like a home ice advantage. The Panthers have been incredible on the road year, not letting themselves be cowed by opposition fans. Whether it’s the Scotiabank Arena or Rogers Place, Maurice’s team has consistently scored and won crucial road games. In fact, Paul Maurice also shed light on the team’s success on the road recently.

Maurice appeared on Florida Hockey Now and when the topic of the Stanley Cup Final series and the team’s success came up, the host asked an important question: “Can you maybe point your finger to what has made you this good and maybe take certain aspects of that road game home, where you guys are one win away from taking it all?”

The Panthers knew that their 3rd place finish in the division would put them at a disadvantage and it was about keeping that knowledge in mind heading into the postseason. “You know, we knew fairly early, before the playoffs started, that we were very likely going to start on the road — and might, in fact, have to win a series on the road, “ began Maurice. “Just based on how our schedule played out, and the players we had out of the lineup due to injuries and things like that, it’s been very difficult for us to get into a home-seed situation.”

He also added, “Maybe it’s good that I don’t have an answer for you — that I can’t find something that’s different on the road, or can’t go in there and say, you know.” The Panthers have won 15 games so far since the Stanley Cup Playoffs began. Now, they are one step closer to winning the Stanley Cup again — a victory that would open the door to a potential hat trick come the next season.

When discussing road games, Paul Maurice offered additional insight into the Florida Panthers’ performance away from home. He stated, “There’s this piece of our road game I’d like to take back home. Maybe the strength is that there is no difference — we don’t recognize the difference, and I can’t find one. If I could, I’d bring it home. But our survival to this point has been that we’ve really been very, very strong on the road.” The Panthers have won two out of three games at Rogers Place so far, setting themselves up nicely in the final.

According to National Hockey League data, the Panthers have gone 25-11 on the road in the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the past three years. They’re 10-3 on the road in this year’s playoffs, tying the NHL record for road wins in a single postseason. In an interview with Sportsnet on June 2, Paul Maurice said he credits the team’s road playoff success to their focus on effort over execution and their ability to play without relying on line matchups. He also mentioned that his players and team haven’t changed their game much.

Paul Maurice’s team is just one game away from a repeat

“I think it was just more composure — not thinking ahead, just thinking shift by shift. We did a much better job tonight. We knew they were going to push. They pushed, and our PK did a phenomenal job. Yeah, just more composed tonight.” Conn Smythe Trophy contender and Panthers superstar Sam Bennett said this as the team moved deeper into the Stanley Cup Final.

But the Oilers also have a chance to bounce back and join the ranks of the 2011 Bruins and the 1942 Maple Leafs. Yes, that’s true — there have been eight instances in Stanley Cup Final history where a team with a 2–3 record has gone on to win the Cup. The Oilers also have a track record of resilience and the potential to silence all the negative speculation in Game 6. However, looking at the more probable outcome: Paul Maurice’s Panthers need just one more win, while the Oilers must win two.

According to NHL.com, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice sent one simple message to his team ahead of Game 6: “Just handle your day.” The Panthers were in a whirlwind before Game 5 with the series tied, but after Brad Marchand’s two absolutely beautiful goals, they are now just one step closer. Let’s see if the Panthers will clinch the victory, or if the Oilers will tie the series once again.