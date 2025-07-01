Florida Panthers Set for Big Announcement Amid Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand Trade Wins

“It’s everything I could have ever asked for,” said a beaming Aaron Ekblad after he signed a new contract to extend his stay with the Florida Panthers for the next eight years. A back-to-back Stanley Cup champ with the Cats, it’s justifiably a good day for the Canadian defensive star, who had previously noted that Miami has become like his home. With his deal coming through, the Panthers have now retained most of the stars who helped them win their second straight Cup on June 17. But the powerhouse team from Sunrise, Florida, might not be done yet.

The past few days have been hectic for GM Bill Zito, to say the least. Drawing new contracts for all the unrestricted free agents in line wasn’t an easy task, we’d wager. However, it did seem like the Panthers came out of the woods with flying colors and without missing a beat. But there’s still some road before reaching home. Luckily, it does look like the Atlantic Division team is doing its best to keep moving ahead with its plans.

On June 30, The Fourth Period‘s David Pagnotta went on X to share what the Florida Panthers might be brewing behind closed doors. “Florida’s still cooking. The Panthers and Tomas Nosek’s camp are expected to reconvene in the morning, as both sides hope to get a deal done,” wrote the NHL insider in his post, claiming that the 32-year-old Czechian star is the next target for Zito and his posse.

The Panthers and Nosek’s representatives were in constant communication on Monday. However, it seems like a final conclusion on the discussions could not be made, and the talks will continue on the first day of July. Nosek posted 9 points (1 goal, 8 assists) for Florida in 59 regular-season games. Not very impressive, you could argue. And you’d be right, for the most part. In the postseason, Nosek managed to show his worth in a better way.

In the Cats’ 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Brad Marchand deservedly received a lot of praise thanks to the winger tying the iconic Mario Lemieux for a 59-year-old record. However, for head coach Paul Maurice, the unsung heroes of the game were Tomas Nosek and the Panthers’ fourth line.

“So, we talk about Brad Marchand tonight, and I think he was at 13:55 (in ice time). A big part of that is the Tomas Nosek line and the minutes they ate. So, that Barkov, I would gather, is right around 20 (19:31). … What’s (Bennett) at, about 17? (17:31) What’s (Anton Lundell) got,15? (14:41). So, all those numbers are based on what those men did. They blocked shots. They battled. They were fast. They are on and off the ice. They were good for us tonight,” the seasoned Panthers coach lauded Nosek, A.J. Greer, and Jonah Gadjovich after the sonorous victory over Edmonton at Rogers Place.

For reasons not incomprehensible, after such a display of skill on the ice, Nosek can easily warrant more than the $775,000 salary he received from the Panthers last season. A $1 million AAV shouldn’t be off the table, either. However, that also begs the question: Do the Panthers have enough dough in their pockets, especially after the splurging spree they have been on over the past few days?

The Florida Panthers are winning on all fronts

Paul Bissonnette is probably somewhere trying his best to hold back a loud ‘I told you so!’ Despite criticisms flying at him from all directions, “Biz Nasty” repeatedly claimed that the tax benefits in the state of Florida helped the Panthers to sign and retain talent. Well, after looking at the spending pattern of Bill Zito and his cohorts over the last few days, one might be hard-pressed to reconsider Bissonnette’s words.

On June 27, the Panthers struck a massive 8-year, $64 million deal with Sam Bennett, who became the Cats’ all-time highest postseason goalscorer with 15 goals in the 2025 playoffs. His $8 million AAV left many wondering if the Miami team had enough left in their pockets to get the likes of Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad to stay for another tenure.

And now, just hours ago, defenseman Aaron Ekblad was finally confirmed to be sticking around in Sunrise, Florida, for another eight years. Apparently, a deal has been cut between the Panthers and the ex-Bruins captain, Brad Marchand, as well, ensuring that the Cats will continue to reap the benefits of the talented 37-year-old winger for the foreseeable future.

With the Panthers showing their utmost determination to keep the band intact, do you think Nosek will also have the hockey gods showering their blessings on his future? Tell us how you think his new contract could look in a comment below!