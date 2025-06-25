Florida Panthers’ Shocking Stanley Cup Celebration Revelation Leaves Fans Disgusted

“They call us dirty. They call us nasty,” during the Florida Panthers’ victory parade at Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, Sam Bennett made it clear that the Cats weren’t going to tone down on anything, be it on the ice or off it. However, some fans seem to think that the South Florida team might have gone a little too overboard with the celebrations to mark the occasion of lifting the “Lord Stanley” twice in a row.

Ever since the NHL team from Sunrise won the Stanley Cup last week, it’s been one long party. Last weekend, the team and the staff hit the beaches of Fort Lauderdale to mingle with the fans and commemorate the Panthers’ triumphant 2024-25 season in an over-the-top manner that is in line with how the team handles business inside the rink. However, there seems to be one thing that hasn’t sat well with the revelers.

The official Florida Panthers X account posted on the platform on June 24 to reveal one special detail from Sunday’s victory parade. Captioned, “mmm…refreshing!” the social media update lifted the veils on one specific thing that the fans might have done without. As per the X post from Tuesday, the water that the Panthers’ stars were seen spreading over the fans using their toy guns from the party bus was actually melted ice from the Amerant Bank Arena.

“Did you think this was regular water at the parade?” smirks the Panthers’ post, before answering, “What if we told you it was actually melted ice from our championship ice?!” “You actually got sprayed by melted championship ice!” the update went on. One special way to make the fans a part of the whole campaign, right? Yup. Until that is, you remember what the players did on the ice during games.

And that’s exactly what happened. For those who have watched the Cats’ games, it’s difficult to forget all the action that unfolded at the Amerant Bank Arena throughout the regular and postseason. And with that, it’s also impossible to just forget all the body fluids that landed on the Panthers’ home ice. And with the latest revelation, the horror of having that sprayed on your face came rushing.

“I got it in my mouth and couldn’t figure out what it was. Now I’m a little grossed out,” one fan was caught between elation and despair about what the Panthers put them through.

The story is developing…