Florida Panthers Staff Hits Back at NHL Community as Bill Zito and Team Continue to Face Backlash

First, Sam Bennett signed an eight-year contract with an $8 million AAV, and now Aaron Ekblad has followed. The Florida Panthers defenseman just signed his own eight-year, $6.1 million AAV extension. What’s more? Despite the Cats being left with $4.9 million in cap space, it seemed Brad Marchand might follow. Suddenly, Florida’s troubles of having to retain three players on the verge of free agency seem to be moving to the rearview mirror. And you know what that means?

The tax advantage debate is once again at the forefront. Then again, it always was. “The fact that Florida, not only is it an unbelievable team, an unbelievable market, but the fact that you’re not paying state tax. That is an advantage that maybe has to be addressed in the next CBA,” former NHL star Paul Bissonnette said even before the Cats won their second Stanley Cup. However, Panthers’ Jameson Olive is tired of the argument.

Shortly after Ekblad’s re-signing with the Cats, the Sr. Digital Content Manager took to social media to check the doubters. “Florida and Nashville both have no state income taxes, and their situations couldn’t be any more different. Stop whining about taxes, give the Panthers their due, and accept Bill Zito is just an incredible GM,” Olive wrote for those who constantly cite taxes, or the lack thereof.

“Players want to win, and no one is winning more than the Panthers,” added the Cats’ behind-the-scenes member. The staffer furthered his argument in favor of Zito and his abilities to earn the players’ trust as the real reason why players stay. “A reason players probably are OK with taking less at this point is because they also trust what Zito will do with those savings in order to build a winner,” Olive added as a side note.

