Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup Final Moments Resurface as Thunders’ Celebration Sparks NHL Comparison

“Connor McDavid, who?” Matthew Tkachuk‘s sly dig at the Oilers’ captain precisely sums up the Florida Panthers’ mindset at the moment. Winning the Stanley Cup twice in a row, the Cats are on Cloud 9 right now, and they’re making sure to mark the triumph with every ounce of energy they have. The partying has been relentless, and it seems like their glee has some fans throwing shade at the NBA.

On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 103-91 to win the prestigious Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. This was the team’s second NBA crown in franchise history and the first since the club relocated from Seattle to Oklahoma. And yet, looking at how the Thunder’s celebrations were rather drab, comparisons with the Panthers’ high-octane festivities cannot be kept at bay.

Jake Malasek hit X on June 22 to highlight how different the energy levels were between the Florida and Oklahoma City stars after the two teams won their respective championships. “The NBA in general confuses me,” Malasek admits right off the bat, noting how even tightly contested games often don’t seem to be that exciting. On the other hand, the Panthers’ celebrations after winning their second Stanley Cup were truly a treat for the fans.

Sharing the post-victory scenes of both the championship-winning teams, Malasek wrote in his social media update, “The Panthers acted like this was the first time they’ve won a hockey game in their lives. The Thunder make it seem like they have 4 more games to play,” before coming to the conclusion that it is indeed “Just a fascinating difference.”

The Panthers subdued the Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals to bag the Cup at the Amerant Bank Arena last week. Even before the final whistle sounded, the Cats stars hit the ice with beaming smiles, and an enormous group hug followed right in front of the net with Sergei Bobrovsky at the center. Coach Paul Maurice and the other Florida staff were also seen celebrating at the rinkside.

On the other hand, the Thunder stars were much more reserved in their celebrations, which made Malasek posit as if the team still had some road to cover before actually getting their hands on the NBA championship trophy. With 84 games won in the 2024-25 regular and postseason, Oklahoma has now become the third-winningest NBA team in a season, after only the Golden State and the Chicago Bulls.

Thunder pulled away in the second half, further showcasing their incredible grit and stamina to fight till their last breath. Naturally, such a win should warrant some truly over-the-top celebrations. But looking at their pacified way of basking in the glory, Malasek was also understandably underwhelmed, especially after seeing how the Panthers could barely keep a lid on their jubilation.

However, the fans shouldn’t have much to complain about. After all, the Panthers’ festivities have had their fair share of controversies already.

The NBA has nothing on the Florida Panthers

Well, truth be told, the Miami team does have a lot to be happy about. Finishing the regular season in third place in the Atlantic Division, the Cats didn’t look like the 2024 Cup winners at all. As the postseason commenced, many NHL pundits also opined that Paul Maurice’s boys wouldn’t be able to retain the coveted hockey trophy in South Florida by any means.

However, as the playoffs progressed, it became increasingly clear that the Panthers were determined to prove everyone wrong. After eliminating archrivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in the first round, the Toronto Maple Leafs were also trampled over by the NHL team hailing from Sunrise, Florida. A thrilling Eastern Conference Finals saw even the Carolina Hurricanes failing to hold a candle to the Panthers.

And as for the Finals, oh boy, where do we even begin? From the series being tied twice to Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and the rest of the roster bringing their absolute best to clinch the Cup for the Panthers, it was a show we’re not likely to forget any time soon. And it sure looks like the Cats are also making sure they have the memories of the 2024-25 season embedded in their brains forever. How, you ask? By dissing the back-to-back losers, of course!

Florida Panthers fans celebrate during the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup victory parade and rally at the beach along A1A on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Right after the Cup win, the Panthers’ stars were seen celebrating in their locker room, dancing to Pink Pony Club, a number that usually blasted over the PA whenever the Oilers won a playoff game in 2025. That wasn’t all. During Sunday’s victory parade, the team ordered sushi from the same restaurant that Edmonton had booked out before Game 5. And Tkachuk’s dig at McDavid might just become a part of NHL lore in the future!

Granted, some fans feel the Cats might be making too big a deal out of their victory, but there have also been many heartwarming moments that we can’t help but feel good about. What about you? How have you been having fun looking at the Panthers running riot all over Miami? Tell us below!