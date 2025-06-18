Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Game 6 Dominance Inches Them Closer to Historic 1987 Oilers Record

The Florida Panthers are on the verge of beating the Edmonton Oilers after taking a 3-0 lead in Game 6. One of the most consistent patterns that’s emerged in these five games is Edmonton’s inability to take and hold on to a lead consistently. Meanwhile, the Panthers have almost always taken the lead in the first period and simply dominated in the second. The result? They are now on the cusp of redefining what dominance means in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Chris Jastrzembski, an NHL on TNT researcher, posted about how the Cats are on the verge of breaking a record set by the Oilers’ golden stars. Yes! That same one with icons like Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, and other NHL greats. How, you ask? Well, it all comes down to the time the Panthers have spent holding on to the lead in these five games.

“Should the Panthers not lose the lead tonight, they will have led for 255:49, a Stanley Cup Final record surpassing the 1987 Oilers (250:04),” revealed the NHL analyst. With the Panthers still firmly in the lead as the third period is in its early stages, it’s safe to say the Oilers will need a miracle to stop the defending champions from getting this record.

This story is developing…