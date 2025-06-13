Florida Panthers Star Downplays Edmonton Oilers’ Goalie Switch After Shocking Game 4 Loss

During Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, things didn’t go too well for Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. He got pulled after the first period after letting in three goals on 17 shots, with two of those coming from the Florida Panthers on the power play. “It’s unfortunate for Stu to be pulled there,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game. “Our team was flat. We needed to change things up and it was great the way [Pickard] played. He made some really big saves. I didn’t think there was many shots in the second period, but there was a couple of really good quality ones that he came up with.”

Calvin Pickard ended up stopping 22 out of 23 shots he faced, with the only goal coming from Sam Reinhart just 20 seconds before the end of regulation, which tied the game at 4-4. The Oilers bounced back to snag the win at 11:18 of overtime with a goal from Leon Draisaitl.

Even the backup goalie, Pickard, chimed in about his fellow goaltender, saying, “I felt for [Skinner] today. He came ready to play today, he made some big saves early, we just didn’t have it as a team early and I think [Knoblauch] just wanted to switch it up. If he was playing behind our team in the second and third and overtime, he would have done what I did, too.”

So, what went down in Game 4 really got people talking, right? Do you think Pickard was the change the Oilers needed to turn the game around? When asked about it in a post-game press conference, Sam Reinhart shared, “I mean, we’re trying to create offense the same way, no matter who’s in the net, so it doesn’t really change.”

Reinhart brushed off any idea that changing goalies was what sparked Edmonton’s comeback in this NHL game. He pointed out that the team’s offensive strategy stayed the same no matter who was in goal—stressing that the real energy came from their own steady performance, not the goalie switch.

Even though Pickard took over after Skinner, Reinhart’s point really highlights that it was the whole team’s effort—consistent forechecking, solid structure, and taking advantage of scoring chances—that made the difference and sparked the comeback. Besides the star forward, was the Panthers coach unhappy with his team’s performance today?

Paul Maurice was quite casual after the Florida Panthers’ loss

“I think we have a real good handle on the depth of it… We’ve had two overtime losses now that are painful, and we’ve enjoyed the two wins, so we’re flat now. It’s great for the fans, it truly is. I felt this way about the series last year,” said Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice, looking back on the loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4. Maurice wasn’t really upset about how his team let go of a big 3-0 lead after the first period. He was really glad that the crowd in Sunrise got to see another high-scoring game and some intense hockey action.

Last year, the Oilers really made a strong comeback with their wins in Games 4, 5, and 6. With the series being so tight this year, he’s really happy that the audience gets to enjoy these high-stakes games. He also gave a shout-out to both teams, saying, “I think it’s great for the game. We’ve got a Canadian team and a US-based team; we’ve got some of the best players in the world for sure, incredible depth on both teams. Everybody’s trying so hard. It’s impressive to watch.”

It’s like we’re seeing Canada and the USA go head-to-head once more, just this time in the NHL. He totally gets that it’s something that draws in a lot of fans. Maurice really liked how these players are staying strong in the series, showing their best performances every game.