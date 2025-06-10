Florida Panthers Stars Open Up About Captain Aleksander Barkov’s Secret Amid Stanely Cup Finals

“The main thing is just, I’m being myself. I’m not trying to be anything else.” This is what Aleksander Barkov, the Captain of the Florida Panthers, said when he was discussing his story of becoming the leader of a Stanley Cup finalist team. He is quite happy not being the center of attention, and doesn’t talk a lot. It’s this quality of his that gives all the more weight to whatever he says. It’s also the quality that makes him the unlikely funny guy on the team.

Recently, Panthers’ stars Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, and Brad Marchand took part in a fun, stress-buster interview with the NHL. The league’s official handle on X posted the video, and it’s absolutely hilarious. It gives fans a rare and entertaining glimpse into who Panthers’ captain Aleksander Barkov really is.

The NHL interviewer simply asked, “Who’s the funniest person on the Florida Panthers?” And everyone on the panel picked one teammate — Aleksander Barkov. First, Matthew Tkachuk said, “I think Barky is a silent, hysterical human being.” Then Sam Reinhart backed him up, saying, “Barky, hands down. It’s that dry sense of humor where you don’t expect it, and he’s just stone-faced when he says something — it’s hilarious.”

Brad Marchand also commented. The veteran forward said, “He’s one of the best one-liner guys out there.” Interestingly, Matthew Tkachuk echoed that exact sentiment. “Barky’s one-liners are top-notch. He doesn’t say a ton—not as much as some guys, definitely not as much as me-but when he does, it’s hysterical.” But you know what’s even better? Aleksander Barkov’s own take on all of this.

When the interviewer told Barkov, “We asked everybody who the funniest person on the team is, and every single person said you — because you have the driest, best delivery,” he responded with a humble smile, saying, “I noticed that kind of surprised you a little bit. Yeah, I was not expecting that. Maybe I don’t have much to say. But when I do say it, it’s funny. I guess so. Thank you to my teammates.” It was a rare, candid moment that perfectly captured Barkov’s understated charm. The quiet captain’s subtle humor clearly leaves a big impact.

In being who he is, he lets others be themselves, too. And that’s a necessity when you are the captain of a group like the Florida Panthers, each of whom is quite the unique character himself. “We have a really kind of diverse group of guys, lots of different personalities, lots of different styles, and they don’t try to change themselves,” Maurice told NHL.com a few days ago. “They’re all just themselves, right? And just whatever their personality is, they can come to the rink and just be themselves. They don’t have to pretend.” That holds true for the new guys, too, as is evident from how Brad Marchand also hasn’t changed a bit since coming to the Panthers in March.

Aleksander Barkov’s new teammate is just being himself

Coach Paul Maurice thinks that chirping is a dying art. As far as he is concerned, players aren’t as funny as they used to be. However, he also admits that Brad Marchand isn’t one of those players. “Now, it’s nice having Brad Marchand back in our group, because he is funny,” he said. Well, thankfully for the Panthers coach (and for the art of chirping), Marchand is more than willing to share tips on how one can get under their opponent’s skin.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs May 18, 2025 Toronto, Ontario, CAN Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand 63 talks to the media during the post game media conference following game seven of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto Scotiabank Arena Ontario CAN, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxE.xSokolowskix 20250518_tbs_ss9_143

Using B/R Open Ice as the platform to share his wisdom, Marchand began, “I just yell as many different things as I can at somebody, and then hopefully one of them makes them mad.” “You know, someone bites, and then they yell back. Once they do that, I know I’ve got them. Then I keep going. And then they get annoyed,” he said before glossing over what all of it ultimately leads to. “Then my coach gets annoyed. Then the refs get annoyed. And I get a penalty.” And while we would recommend taking these pointers down in case you forget, what we do not recommend under any circumstances is what he did later.

It was a wholesome experience for everyone when the Game 2 audience saw Marchand’s mom celebrating his goal. But when Brad was asked about it in the press, he blurted out what was probably the riskiest chirp of his life. “She is one you need to put a muzzle on,” he quipped. Yeah. Don’t try that at home. That being said, Marchand also added, “She gets pretty amped up at the games. You know, they have always been so supportive, like all of our parents.” After all, as chirpy and as lethal as he is on the ice, he is as sweet off it. And a part of the credit goes to the Panthers and Aleksander Barkov for letting him be both.