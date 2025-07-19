Florida Panthers Take Stanley Cup to Another Unexpected Place After Celebrations

Imagine waiting for the moment to win another Stanley Cup, for a dream to finally come true. That’s how long the Florida Panthers had been chasing it. And when they finally lifted that iconic trophy, emotions poured out. Remember what Matthew Tkachuk called it? “The most special feeling in the world.” Now, after all the sweat, bruises, and grind, you’d expect them to treat the Cup like a sacred relic, polished daily and perched in a showroom. But the Panthers had other ideas and instead of locking it away, they gave it a taste of real Florida life in the most unexpected way.

On July 18, Flanigan’s posted a video on X that no one saw coming. As of July 19, the clip racked up over 171,000 views, and for good reason. What had everyone glued to their screens? The Florida Panthers’ hard-earned Stanley Cup made a surprise appearance at perhaps the most Florida spot imaginable: Flanigan’s Seafood Bar & Grill. Fans at the Hallandale Beach location were treated to the surreal sight of the iconic trophy not behind glass or under lights, but right there on a dining table, overflowing with golden, crispy chicken wings.

And who made it happen? That credit goes to Scott Tinkler. Yes, the unsung heroes who keep everything running behind the scenes in an NHL locker room. He’s been a regular at Flanigan’s for years.

Nearly a month earlier, the Panthers clinched their second straight title, and since then, they’ve been parading the Cup across South Florida. Remember, on June 22, 2025, the Panthers held a massive celebration along Ft. Lauderdale Beach, drawing crowds of 400,000, with players toasting champagne and smoking cigars. They even visited the Elbo Room Beach Bar and Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub, where players partied with fans and even poured beer from the Cup.

But this stop at Flanigan’s might just be the most legendary yet. In a place where the green plastic cup has long reigned supreme, the Stanley Cup filled to the brim with wings briefly stole the crown. Hence, proving once again that in SoFlo, celebrations hit differently. And considering how close this title was to slipping away from the Florida Panthers, the moment tasted even better. What? When?

The Florida Panthers battled through hell to defend their crown

On June 24, 2024, the Florida Panthers won their first-ever Stanley Cup, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a dramatic Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. It was the culmination of a journey that began back in 1993, when the franchise first entered the NHL. With the series tied 3-3, the Panthers dug deep. But little did anyone know, the real story was just beginning. Because in 2025, they did it again, but the road was pure chaos.

Winning back-to-back cups is rare, and the Panthers had to fight tooth and nail for it. Their second title came on June 17, 2025, but the season was packed with obstacles. Matthew Tkachuk played through a torn adductor and sports hernia, refusing to quit despite the pain. Then came the shocker: Aaron Ekblad was suspended for 20 games in March 2025 for a performance-enhancing substance violation.

Add to that Dmitry Kulikov’s upper-body injury, and the Panthers’ blue line was constantly in flux. The schedule was relentless, too, along with tough travel and mounting pressure as defending champs. The Florida Panthers took a 3–0 lead in game 4, only to watch the Oilers storm back. At that point, it could’ve all slipped away. But champions don’t fold; they rise.

With everything on the line, Sam Reinhart stepped up in Game 6 with a historic four-goal performance, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stood tall, stopping everything thrown his way as Florida dominated with a 5-1 win to clinch the Cup. Sam Bennett earned Conn Smythe MVP honors after scoring 15 playoff goals, becoming the heart of Florida’s playoff run. Despite the injuries, suspensions, schedule grind, and near collapse in the Finals, the Panthers showed they weren’t just lucky, they were built for greatness. From franchise-first to back-to-back glory, the Florida Panthers’ dynasty might just be getting started.