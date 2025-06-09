Florida Panthers ‘Towels’ Feature Shocking Details as Team Honors Their Stanley Cup Playoffs Wins

“Our fans buzz at home and we love that. It’s really exciting,” Aaron Ekblad said about how the fans never fail to rally behind the Florida Panthers when the team takes to the ice at the Amerant Bank Arena. Well, it could be even more thrilling when the Cats take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals for Game 3 in Miami, especially considering how the momentum is now with the defending champs. But it seems like the Florida loyalists will have something more to bring out their best cheerleading side on Monday.

The Panthers have now reached three straight Stanley Cup Finals. An incredible feat, irrespective of how their trip to the ultimate stage turns out this year. But the Florida staff is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the 2024-25 campaign is made memorable. Lucky for the fans, that initiative by the team seems to have come bearing an unexpected gift.

A post by TSN’s Mark Masters on X from June 8 shared details of the special item that would greet the Florida Panthers fans at the Amerant Bank Arena at Game 3. Sharing images of the one-of-a-kind towels that await the home fans, Masters’ post reads, “Panthers rally towels for Game 3 declare that “Rats Rule”.”

The towels carry the pattern of the official mascot of the Florida Panthers, the rat. The NHL rodent looks to mean business. What’s more, the logo also carries interesting details, as a special nod to the journey that has gotten the Cats where they are now. “Look closely and you’ll see the logos of the three teams Florida has knocked out during this run,” Mark’s social media update winks.

On the left knee of the Florida Panthers’ rat, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s bolt could be spotted. The Bolts were decimated by the reigning Cup champs in Round 1. The logo of the team that fell to the Cats in Round 2, the Toronto Maple Leafs, can be seen on the right ear of the rat. And finally, the handle of the stick held by the mascot displayed the logo of the Carolina Hurricanes, who were subdued by Paul Maurice’s boys in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The story is developing…