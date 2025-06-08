Florida Panthers Tricks at Stanley Cup Fail Repeatedly as NHL Gets Serious Over Referees

The 2024–25 Stanley Cup Final has now entered an exciting phase, with both teams tied in the series. The Edmonton Oilers started the SCF with a narrow overtime win, but they couldn’t replicate that success in Game 2. The defending champions, the Florida Panthers, clinched a hard-fought victory in the second overtime. What remains to be seen is if this trend of narrow wins will continue in the upcoming matchups, or will one team start winning by larger margins? To help answer these questions and more, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has broken the ice. He’s offered sharp insights and colorful commentary, taking playful jabs at everyone.

Elliotte Friedman was on the Sportsnet podcast ‘32 Thoughts’ on June 7. And as the discussion on the podcast went into the deep jungles of the Stanley Cup series, Friedman didn’t spare anyone. From goalies not putting their best foot/glove forward to star players not giving their 100%, the hockey insider took jabs at all the important things required right now for the Panthers and the Oilers.

Elliotte started off by saying, “If you’re the Florida Panthers and you’re going home and you’re saying, ‘We’re tied at 1-1 and Barkov has kind of had the start he’s had,’ (a) you’re feeling really good about being tied, and (b) you’re feeling really good because he’s too skilled, too talented, too determined.” But then, Friedman dropped a bit of a bombshell, adding that even with all of Barkov’s strengths, this approach has its limitations. His point hinted at the fact that individual brilliance alone might not be enough as the series intensifies.

via Imago

The reporter further said, “It’s not going to last like this. Both goalies have had their moments—Bobrovsky and Skinner made some unbelievable saves in this one. Skinner also had some incredible luck, but that’s part of the game. Sometimes it goes your way. But neither goalie has really put their stamp on the series yet. Neither has truly outdueled the other, and you expect that at some point, it’s going to happen.” Speaking of Skinner, in Game 2 of the Final, he faced relentless pressure and stopped 37 of the 42 shots fired at him, posting a .881 save percentage. While not his sharpest performance, it kept the Oilers competitive in a tightly contested game. In contrast, Game 1 saw Skinner in stronger form, with a higher save percentage of .906 after turning away 29 of 32 shot attempts, playing a key role in Edmonton’s narrow overtime win.

Elliotte also pointed out one of the most important strategies the Florida Panthers are using. In fact, we could say they’re actively identifying and exploiting loopholes and playing mind games in the flow and structure of the game. “Florida was brilliant with timeouts and icings to get more rest. The referees were on top of them. [Niko] Mikkola tried it once—he went to the bench after an icing, and Chris Rooney was right there and pulled him off the bench.” These are the kinds of sneaky plays teams are trying to pull off, but the refs aren’t giving them any breaks. They’re staying alert and not allowing these tactics, which ultimately limit the Panthers’ ability to fully impose their style of play.

And as Chris Rooney mentioned on Friedman’s podcast, it wouldn’t be fair to move forward without addressing the ongoing issue of goalie interference and the role of referees in these high-stakes games. So let’s dive into the serious controversy surrounding the referee’s call against Sam Bennett, the moment that sparked a wave of debate across the league.

Florida Panthers’ Sam Bennett incident has the NHL referees cracking down

What happened in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final came as a shock to Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett. Early in the game, at the 12:13 mark of the first period, Bennett fell on Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner. The referees immediately took notice and assessed Bennett a two-minute minor penalty for goalie interference. In comparison to previous officiating blunders, this call not only shifted momentum but also reignited the ongoing debate about rigidity in officiating during critical playoff moments.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers. May 24, 2025, Sunrise, Florida, USA. The Florida Panthers celebrate the win against the Carolina Hurricanes in game three of the Eastern Conference. Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, Florida. USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY. Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250524_tdc_na2_050

However, after the matchup, when Bennett was asked, “There’s a large part of the Alberta population that doesn’t want to see you in front of the net. Anything you have to say to them?” He calmly replied, “No, that’s where I’m gonna be for the rest of the series.” That short but bold response sent a clear message and added a layer of tension to the series. It creates a sense of anxiety, especially knowing that players like Bennett are fully aware of the gray areas in the rulebook—and more importantly, that he’s already earned a reputation for playing on the edge. His presence near the crease is as strategic as it is psychological.

It now looks like neither the penalties nor the backlash will stop Bennett from playing true physical hockey: the kind that involves delivering mind bending hits on his opponents. He’s known for his gritty style and isn’t afraid to mix it up. Bennett’s presence in front of the net is a real challenge for any defense. The Panthers rely on his toughness to wear down their opponents. With Game 3 just around the corner, the pressure is on the Oilers. They need to find a way to contain him and stop him from controlling the crease. How they respond could decide the momentum of the series.