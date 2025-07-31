Florida’s Seth Jones Rescues Stanley Cup From Controversies for a Heartwarming Visit

Think the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup celebration is over? Think again. The party is far from done, as the Panthers’ second consecutive Stanley Cup has officially arrived in Florida. This time, the party has started with freshly engraved names of the heroes who brought it home. Excitement is buzzing across the state, and the players can hardly wait to share the Cup with their hometowns, families, and fans across the continent.

It all began the moment they sealed the deal with a thrilling Game 6 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. From that electric night forward, South Florida has been in full party mode. The championship parade through the streets of Miami became more than just a celebration. It turned into a cultural event, dominating headlines across the state for days. With fans lining the streets, waving flags, and cheering on their champions, the Panthers’ title run has turned into a summer-long festival of pride, passion, and legacy.

But since the cup arrived from Montreal after engraving the names of players, from GM Bill Zito to star forward Matthew Tkachuk, everybody is taking the cup to places where they feel connected. In such celebratory style, star defenseman Seth Jones took the cup to the Children’s Health Star Center Valley Ranch in Texas, far away from Matthew Tkachuk’s grasp.

On July 21, Matthew Tkachuk brought the Stanley Cup to the Brentwood Police Department and Fire Department, a move that sparked some backlash online. Many fans were surprised—and even critical—of the decision to take the Cup to a police station, with some questioning the optics of posing for photos in a jail-like setting. However, from Tkachuk’s perspective, the visit was deeply personal. Both the police station and St.Louis Children’s Hospital are close to his home, and he intended to share the Cup with members of his local community. Despite the initial controversy, the Cup later made its way to another location dedicated to children’s health—an effort that aligned more clearly with fans’ expectations.

After taking the Stanley Cup to Texas, Seth Jones said, “My family is here. This is where I call home in the summertime when I’m not in Florida. I skate here and do a lot of things around this area. This is the place I wanted to come back to.” He also added, “I’ll take [the Stanley Cup] to the golf course, I’ll do a little party with some friends and family tonight. The best part about winning the Cup is getting to share it with the people that care about you and have been with you through that process of getting to where you are.” He hung out for nearly two hours with the children.

Jones spent nearly two hours visiting with local kids and their families. According to NHL.com, he chatted with young hockey players, posed for selfies, and signed everything from jerseys and sneakers to Crocs, trading cards, and pucks. His visit was full of heartwarming moments—including an impromptu TikTok appearance with a Miss Texas contestant who also plays on one of the local girls’ teams.

For Jones, the day wasn’t just a meet-and-greet—it felt like a full-blown community celebration. He made sure every child left with a smile and a memory to cherish. Meanwhile, the Panthers GM celebrated his moments with the Stanley Cup at the mammal park.

Bill Zito took the Stanley Cup to the Marine Mammal Park

Perhaps the most unconventional celebration came from Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito. On July 26, he took the Stanley Cup to the Theater of the Sea—a beloved marine mammal park in the Florida Keys. In a joyful, lighthearted setting surrounded by dolphins, sea lions, and other marine creatures, Zito proudly displayed the Cup to some of the park’s curious aquatic residents. The event offered a picture-perfect moment that quickly went viral among Panthers fans.

via Imago Credits: Instagram.com/flapanthers

One particularly memorable shot featured Zito holding the Stanley Cup as a dolphin launched itself into the air, framed by a fluttering Panthers championship flag in the background. Bathed in the warm glow of the Florida sun, the scene symbolized more than just victory—it captured the spirit, pride, and uniqueness of the Panthers’ championship journey.

Zito’s celebration blended wildlife, water, and winning in true Sunshine State fashion—a fitting tribute to a franchise that finally reached the pinnacle of the NHL after years of dedication and perseverance.