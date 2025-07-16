48-Year-Old NHL Veteran Shocks With Latest Triathlon Achievement During Hockey Break

It’s been close to three years since Zdeno Chara signed a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins to officially retire as a member of the team. Over his remarkable two-decade-plus career, Chara achieved numerous accolades, including a Stanley Cup and multiple All-Star selections. However, even after retiring three years ago, the veteran defenseman continues to make headlines on social media for his incredible athletic prowess and unwavering dedication to fitness.

NHL reported through their official X handle that this weekend, Zdeno Chara ran the Oravaman Triathlon in Slovakia, which includes a 2 km swim, 86 km on bike, and a 19.5 km run with 3100 m of elevation throughout. However, this is hardly his first time dabbling in the world of endurance. After all, he had made headlines last year for competing in his first Ironman triathlon last year in August.

Talking about his athletic journey after retirement at the time, Chara told Runner’s World, “My athletic journey post-hockey naturally gravitated toward endurance sports.” Chara further added, “I’ve always enjoyed cycling and running, so the transition to triathlon felt like a natural progression.” In another incident, he also said Why is he doing this: “It’s a delicate balance, especially as I’m still adapting to the demands of endurance sports after years of hockey-specific training.”

