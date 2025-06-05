“Get a Penalty”: Brad Marchand Jokes About On-Ice Plays Before Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup Game 1

“It’s almost completely disappeared,” said the Florida Panthers coach, Paul Maurice, last April when asked about his thoughts on the art of trash-talking. His major complaint with the chirps that he gets to hear? “They’re not as funny as they used to be. They used to be really, really funny.” That being said, he is glad that there is still one guy on his team who is practically known for getting under his opponents’ skin. “Now, it’s nice having Brad Marchand back in our group, because he is funny,” he noted. And just ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers, Marchand was gracious enough to share some tips on how to practice the dying art, and we are all here for it.

When he was asked about how to get under an opponent’s skin during on-ice plays, he gave a comprehensive step-by-step: “I just yell as many different things as I can at somebody, and then hopefully one of them makes them mad,” he explained with a grin. “You know, someone bites, and then they yell back. Once they do that, I know I’ve got them. Then I keep going. And then they get annoyed. Then my coach gets annoyed. Then the refs get annoyed. And I get a penalty.” It was classic Marchand—unfiltered, strategic, and oddly effective. If you want more, you just have to call “1-800-BRAD-SCRAPS” and pay “$19.99″—not a steep price at all considering the expertise that is on offer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brad Marchand is one of the most hated players by opponents, known for his nasty hits, relentless chirping, and the occasional on-ice brawl. A quick glance at his record makes it easy to see why: Marchand has been suspended by the NHL eight times over the course of his career and fined on five separate occasions for various rule violations. True to his reputation, Marchand didn’t hold back when he made these comments just ahead of the Panthers vs. Oilers matchup on June 4, adding yet another layer of intensity to the Stanley Cup Final buildup.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup. Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers Apr 28, 2025 Sunrise, Florida. USA Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand 63 looks on against. Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in game four of the first round of the 2025. Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, Florida, USA. EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY. Copyright: xRichxStorryx 20250428_lbm_fw7_104

The NHLPA conducted a poll in 2023 to determine the most disliked player to face as an opponent. In the results of that poll, Brad Marchand was named as the player opponents least enjoy playing against. But would love to have on their team.’ A total of 626 NHL players participated in the vote, and the Bruins’ star received a commanding 36.5% of the votes. He was followed by Connor McDavid, who garnered 15.6% of the votes. The results highlight Marchand’s reputation as a fierce and relentless competitor on the ice.

But if we’re thinking Brad is still the top guy, we’d be mistaken. There’s a new sheriff in town—someone who’s stirred up even more controversy, drawn even more ire from opponents, and officially dethroned Marchand in the eyes of many. His style of play is aggressive, unpredictable, and impossible to ignore. Let’s learn more about him and what makes him hockey’s newest villain.

Another player replaced Brad Marchand as the most hated NHL player

It was reported in 2024 that Brad Marchand is no longer the chirp king—there’s a new sheriff in town. Marchand has long been hated for antics like licking his opponents, instigating fights out of nowhere, punching goalies in the head, and more. The list goes on. But according to a report by The Hockey Beast, Marchand is no longer the number one guy.

Just one year ago, The Athletic conducted a revealing player poll. It echoed the spirit of the NHLPA’s 2023 survey that spotlighted the league’s most notorious names. The question was, “Who’s the player in the league whose face you most want to punch?” Now, you’d probably expect Brad Marchand to top that list, right? But you’d be wrong. In a surprising twist, the number one spot went to none other than 31-year-old Nick Cousins of the Ottawa Senators.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A recent example of Nick Cousins’ antics was his trash talk with former teammate Anthony Stolarz. After the two were seen exchanging words, Cousins shot a puck in Stolarz’s direction. It led to a league investigation. And the result? The NHL fined Cousins $2,083 and also handed the Senators organization a $25,000 fine. Clearly, Brad Marchand has some tough competition when it comes to talking trash.

But right now, the veteran is fully focused on pulling out a hard-fought victory in Game 1. The game was well underway, and at the start of the intense third period, the score was deadlocked at 3-3. Do you think Brad’s Panthers have what it takes to come out on top in this thrilling matchup? Do you believe he will finish the season as the most hated player in the league?