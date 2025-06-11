GM Don Sweeney’s Firing Pattern Puts Spotlight on Marco Sturm’s Boston Bruins Future

GM Don Sweeney shared on social media, saying, “On behalf of the Boston Bruins, we want to thank Joe Sacco for his professionalism and dedication to our organization over the past 11 years. Joe always put the team first and took great pride in helping players improve and succeed. He’s a great hockey mind, but more importantly, he’s a terrific person.” Joe Sacco, the Boston Bruins’ interim coach, was let go after the 2024-25 NHL season, which was one of the worst campaigns the team has seen in almost twenty years.

The NHL team, which used to be celebrated for their hockey skills, ended up with a rough 33-39-10 record, placing them at the bottom of both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. It was pretty obvious that there were some early struggles after starting off with an 8‑9‑3 record under Jim Montgomery. Also, injuries to important defensemen like Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy during the season made things even tougher. On top of that, goaltender Jeremy Swayman had a rough time, posting his career-worst stats with a 3.29 GAA and .892 SV%.

So, when the Bruins got officially knocked out of playoff contention back in early April, it marked the first time they missed the postseason since the 2015-16 season. They ended up joining the other Original Six teams that were having a tough time this year, making it a pretty rough season overall. So, with Marco Sturm stepping in as the head coach of the Boston Bruins, there are definitely some concerns floating around. In an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, host Michael Felger brought up an important point, asking, “But was job security a concern? I mean, Bruce Cassidy won at a high level, they let him go. [Jim] Montgomery won at a high level, they let him go. I mean, you ever think like well, I can win at a high level, they’re gonna let me go?”

via Imago

With GM Don Sweeney making some big changes, it’s natural to wonder about job security for everyone involved. Marco Strum responded calmly, saying, “Yeah. No, you can’t, you know what you can’t think that way, and, uh, and, uh, again, that’s something I learned over the course, even when I was a player. Yeah, and again, the past is the past. Uh, I’m a different person than the other guys, I’m a different coach. You know, it’s a different time right now. So again, all what I do is looking forward.”

Sturm pointed out that stressing over job security can keep a coach stuck in the past. He pointed out that he’s not the player he used to be, and he’s definitely not the coach he was before. Under his guidance, the Bruins are entering a new era, and he plans to influence it by focusing on the future rather than dwelling on the past. The new head coach has experience and international success on his resume. He was a Bruin from 2005 to 2010. He helped the German national team snag a silver medal in 2018 and took the Ontario Reign in the AHL to steady playoff contention.

Bruins GM also pointed out what Strum is going to bring to Boston, saying, “It was a pivotal moment for our franchise and to learn about reshaping our team. To go through the process of hiring a coach who was committed to reestablishing and renewing our identity. To hiring a coach that was committed to playing with structure. To have an understanding of player development. To value communication and culture within our locker room. To understanding the game has evolved offensively.” With Sturm gearing up for his first season, everyone is curious to see if his forward-thinking strategy can bring some lasting stability to Boston. What does the general manager think of the recent modifications he has implemented for the franchise?

Don Sweeney is confident about the Boston Bruins’ future

Don Sweeney has really laid out the direction the team is taking. In response to the criticism surrounding the recent changes, he said, “…We didn’t burn it down. We have a lot of guys. Now a couple of those guys in particular are injured that are big big players and pieces for our group. Now we have to do a better job of building around it and charting a course that says, ‘We’re back.’” He genuinely thinks the Bruins have a strong group of players who can still contribute to the team’s success.

So, the idea is to tweak things a bit instead of building everything from the ground up. Sweeney really shows his commitment to keeping the team competitive while also making the necessary changes to the roster. So, sending Brad Marchand, who was a huge part of the team for quite some time, to the Florida Panthers was really about a bigger strategy. It’s really about bringing in new talent and letting the younger players have their moment to shine. This shows that the team is moving towards a fresh lineup while still holding onto some of the core members.

The GM is trying to find a good mix between bringing in new talent and holding onto experienced players. He’s aiming to guide the Bruins through this transition and help them get back into playoff contention.