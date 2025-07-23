Goodbye to NHL Veteran—Former First Round Pick Announces Retirement

Nathan Beaulieu kicked off his NHL journey when the Montreal Canadiens picked him 17th overall in the 2011 draft, following a standout junior career with the Saint John Sea Dogs. During his time in junior hockey, he played a key role in winning two President’s Cups and the Memorial Cup in 2011, which also got him a spot on the tournament all-star team. He made his NHL debut during the 2012–13 season on March 30, 2013, playing against the New York Rangers.

During his 11 NHL seasons, Beaulieu established himself as a reliable defensive player, playing for teams like Montreal, Buffalo, Winnipeg, and Anaheim. He really hit his stride during the 2016–17 season with the Canadiens, scoring a career-high 4 goals and adding 24 assists over 74 games, while averaging close to 20 minutes on the ice.

In 471 NHL games, Beaulieu racked up 98 points, including 12 goals, and also picked up 340 penalty minutes along the way. After wrapping up his time with the Anaheim Ducks in the 2022–23 NHL season, where he notched 4 assists in 52 games, Beaulieu decided to take his career abroad. He played in the Swiss National League with EHC Kloten and then moved to Barys Astana in the KHL for the 2024–25 season but was released after just eight games.

However, Nathan Beaulieu has officially hung up his skates at the age of 32, as confirmed by the NHLPA in a heartfelt announcement on X. It wrapped up an 11-year NHL journey with a nice international touch at the end.

Beaulieu’s defensive contributions might not have been the most exciting, but they were super valuable to coaches looking for consistency on the back end throughout the whole season.

The hockey star’s time with different teams really reflected how the demands of the modern NHL blue line have evolved. As he wraps up the last chapter of his professional journey, Beaulieu leaves behind a legacy of perseverance and adaptability. His journey, from unforgettable junior victories to dependable NHL contributions and a concluding chapter in Europe, really shows the wide-ranging experience of a pro hockey career. However, his exit from the Canadiens wasn’t exactly smooth.

Nathan Beaulieu’s history with the Canadiens in the NHL

Nathan Beaulieu was pretty open about how relieved he felt when he got traded from the Montreal Canadiens to the Buffalo Sabres in June 2017. At just 24, he could feel that his time in Montreal was coming to an end. During a conference call the day after the move, he mentioned, “It definitely took the stress level off me. Having that happen just before the (trade) freeze was a huge sigh of relief. And going to Buffalo was a bonus.”

During the last month of that season, he got scratched twice and even missed Game 6 when Montreal exited the playoffs in the first round. He acknowledged that there was some tension hanging around in the locker room—his playing time had decreased just when his confidence should have been on the rise. This change really made the trade feel like it was not only timely but also essential for his career’s progress.

Getting to Buffalo felt like a fresh start. Beaulieu felt he’d align better with Sabres head coach Phil Housley’s vision. He also addressed any possible drama by saying, “I’m not going to get into too much about Montreal. I’m focused on Buffalo.” His honesty about the stress and a touch of resentment really gives us a personal glimpse into a story we often see in the NHL: sometimes, a change of scenery isn’t just helpful—it’s absolutely necessary.