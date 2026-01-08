Haydn Fleury Defies Odds With Miraculous Return a Day After Brutal Collision

The scene that took place at the Canada Life Centre on Tuesday night caught the attention of many in the hockey community. Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury had just slid back into the end boards at terrifying speed, with his head and upper body absorbing the impact of this collision. Lying on the ice rink, he was motionless and was immediately given emergency medical attention.

While he was being transported to the nearby hospital, the hockey fans hoped nothing but for his recovery. And it looks like their prayers have been heard. As reported by Spittin’ Chiclets on X, “Huge news, Haydn Fleury returned home last night from the hospital with no super serious injuries. Hoping for a speedy recovery and back on the ice soon.”

The 29-year-old defenseman was released from the hospital and was back with the Jets on Wednesday. However, his condition was further reported by Jets coach Scott Arniel: “He’s got a broken nose, a bruised back. Obviously, it’s not at first what we thought. It’s not as serious as when we’re seeing him go off on a stretcher. He was banged up pretty good, he felt it. But it’s great to see him here today and see him around the room.”

But what really happened at the Canada Life Centre that got Fleury so bruised up? The intensity of the game was quite high. The Jets didn’t have the taste of victory for nine consecutive games, so they were looking towards a win, as during the first period, they did have the lead (1-0). However, the crowd immediately went silent at 13:16 when Fleury was trying to clear the puck but was hit by the Golden Knights’ forward Keegan Kolesar.

This hit sent the defenseman straight towards the boards, eventually his upper body taking the entire impact. Despite having him back in the locker room, Coach Arniel is still serious about the incident, as he said, “You’ve got to kind of wait and see on it. You bang your head that hard … I’m not saying it’s a concussion yet, but he still has to go through the next few days here and see how he feels. He may wake up three days from now and feel great [or] he may wake up three days from now and have some issues.”

Despite Fleury needing medical attention, the officials didn’t seem to think Kolesar was fit for any penalty. However, this decision was something that didn’t resonate well with a certain Jets star, who stunned the crowd right after his teammate’s incident.

The Winnipeg Jets captain wasn’t happy with what happened with Haydn Fleury

Right after Haydn Fleury was taken to the nearby hospital and was out of the rink, Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry turned the Canada Life Centre into a UFC Arena as he fought with none other than Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Keegan Kolesar. Reports did emerge that Kolesar was quite upset with what went down with Fleury, but he kept the traditions in check and dropped his gloves against the Jets captain.

Lowry tried to grab Kolesar first, but missed him. However, the moment the Golden Knights forward grabbed the Jets captain, Lowry immediately threw a punch, and after a bit of back and forth between the two, Kolesar lost his balance, and Lowry put him down on the rink. The officials barged in to stop both of them.

Eventually, the game went on, and the Golden Knights handed the Jets their 10th consecutive loss in the league, as Tomas Hertl sealed the deal for Vegas during overtime. Now, only time will tell how long it will really take Fleury to heal, while the Jets navigate their tough 2025-26 NHL season.