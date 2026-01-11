Hockey Fans Stunned as Kids’ Game Turns Chaotic During AHL Intermission

In the NHL, it’s almost a regular occurrence that the fans see two players fighting each other. However, this rule is strictly prohibited when it comes to youth hockey. If any player tries to throw a punch or wrestle someone else, whether it be on the rink, inside the locker room, or even during a practice, they will face severe consequences. Recently, though, the Giant Center in Hershey saw something quite extraordinary on the AHL ice.

No, it wasn’t the Hershey Bears’ 3-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters, but a mite-level hockey game that happened during the intermission. As reported by Allie Berube on X, the video showcased what was about to be a normal hockey game between the youngsters, which turned into an all-out war.

Fists were thrown between the white/red no. 96 and the black/blue no. 53, while the white/red no. 5 lay on the ice. Eventually, the youngster in the black/blue jersey got to the other as they slammed them on the rink and also threw a punch. However, grab your popcorn because this whole fight just got more interesting.

To no. 96’s rescue came his two teammates in white/red. But one of them was completely caught off guard, as another youngster in blue/black came and, with a certain speed, just collided with them. Then came the misunderstanding.

A few wearing the black/blue jerseys tumbled down together and started brawling with each other. However, they realized it quickly and stopped. Meanwhile, the fights on the rink didn’t stop. Every single one of them had an opponent to brawl with, and the entire crowd was going insane.

The camera focused again on the white/red no. 96, who was exchanging their fists, this time with black/blue no. 67. But out of nowhere, the white/red goalie arrived and just hit no. 67 like a literal truck, making them fall on the rink. The entire footage on social media captured a lot of fans’ attention, who were nothing but surprised.

Exciting fight night for hockey fans on the AHL rink

The chaotic AHL intermission that saw this brawl between the youngsters quite literally made the day for many hardcore hockey fans. One fan wrote, “Isn’t that how you are supposed to play hockey?” This fan, however, noticed a youngster being focused on the rink, rather than engaging in any fights out there, as they pointed out: “This kid is still focused on scoring lol.”

After taking a look at the viral social media video, one can clearly see how a few black/blue jerseys started to fight each other, as this fan said, “A little friendly fire. Kid lowkey was waiting to smoke his teammate.” In a similar way, this comment read: “lol a lot of friendly fire going on.”

Even though fights are literally banned from junior hockey, this fan wrote, “That looks like good wholesome fun to me. The world is healing.” Indeed, for any veteran hockey fan, these little brawls on ice have always been the essence of the sport. And watching these youngsters fight like future NHL players really captivated the fans.