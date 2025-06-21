How Florida Panthers Can Retain Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand for Third Stanley Cup

Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand really became the heartbeat of the Florida Panthers during their unforgettable playoff run, each putting on performances that helped clinch back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2025. Bennett really stood out this season, leading all scorers with 15 goals and 22 points in just 23 games. His knack for scoring came through when it mattered most, especially during those tough away games—he even set a new NHL record with 13 road playoff goals! His amazing performance got him the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP, showcasing his hard work on both ends of the ice, those big hits, and key plays in close games.

“It’s hard to describe,” Bennett shared about winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers for the second time in a row. “This is way harder than I thought it would be, to win and to win twice. We put in so much work for this and I’m so proud of this group. It’s incredible the team we have here, I’m so proud of all the guys and it’s the best feeling in the world. I don’t know how else to describe it.”

Marchand really stepped up at every turn, showing fans just how much playoff experience he has. In 23 postseason games, he contributed 10 goals and 10 assists, scored when it really mattered, and consistently rose to the occasion in crucial matchups. So, it looks like both Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand are set to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1, which means they can sign with any team they want. Right now, neither player has an extension.

Bennett, even though he boldly declared, “I ain’t f***ing leaving,” is still unsigned. Marchand also made it clear to GM Bill Zito, saying, “Give me a contract.” Right now, it all comes down to whether Florida makes offers that the players want to take. If the Panthers don’t keep up with what’s out there, both players can just move on when the season wraps up. According to PuckPedia, Florida is sitting on around $19 million in cap space as they head into the offseason. In the past, teams would often save up cap space by putting players on LTIR during the regular season. Then, when those players came back, they would go way over the cap in the playoffs.

Florida, for example, used this strategy to bring in Marchand and Seth Jones. So, the NHL is thinking about a new rule that could restrict or even get rid of the cap relief teams get from LTIR during the playoffs. This means that every team, Florida included, will have to make sure they’re cap-compliant before the postseason starts. So, that means there won’t be any sneaky moves during the offseason. The team they want for the playoffs has to be all set and within the cap by the end of April.

For Florida, this is a good situation: having real, usable cap space means they can front-load deals with unrestricted free agents like Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, Marchand, and Nate Schmidt—rather than depending on those later playoff loopholes. Now that they have the space to sign them, it means they won’t have to worry about fitting their roster later on. Getting used to the remaining $19 million cap space might be a bit tricky, but it’s definitely doable. Florida can decide to give Marchand a one-year contract that includes a $1 million base salary along with $5.5 million in bonuses. This move shifts most of his cap impact to the 2026-27 season, allowing them some flexibility in the present.

When you look at Bennett’s expected $7.5 million average and Mackie Samoskevich’s potential $1.5 million deal over two years, those forwards together make up $10 million of the $19 million cap space. So, when it comes to defense, Ekblad’s contract might be $7.5 million for six years, plus a $750k bridge deal, which totals $8.25 million. If we also set aside $750k for a goaltender, that pretty much rounds out the roster. If everything goes well, who knows? A year from now, they could be out there fighting for their third title. So, how sure is their general manager about all this?

Confident to sign them back for the Florida Panthers

During a chat with the TSN Hockey panel, GM Bill Zito said, “I think we can bring them all back.” He sees the value that these UFAs hold. Players like Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett really helped the team during the postseason, so it makes total sense for him to sign them.

Zito shared his thoughts on the new players in the roster, mentioning how quickly they adapted to the Panthers’ culture. He said, “As impactful as they are on the ice, the fact that if you came into our room this morning and you’ve never been, you didn’t know, you wouldn’t have been able to tell that those were the new guys, and so the way they’ve figured a way to fit in and the way that their teammates have pulled them in, it’s still the team, the single entity. I think that speaks volumes as far the character of those guys and the character of the room.”

The GM was super impressed with how well they blended in, both on the ice and in the locker room. The way their teammates welcomed them while keeping the team’s chemistry intact really shows what the newcomers are like and highlights the strength of the team environment.