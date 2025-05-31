How Many Times Has Brad Marchand Been Fined? A Lookback At His Suspension History

If you’ve been following hockey over the past decade, you know that Brad Marchand is more than just a name on the Panthers roster. He is a player who walks the fine line between greatness and controversy, often leaving fans divided in their opinions of him. Some cheer passionately for his skill and tenacity on the ice, while others are left shaking their heads at his unpredictable antics.

Fans tend to be divided. Some praise his competitive nature and perceive him as a warrior battling for his team, while others criticize him as reckless or unsportsmanlike. Wherever they are, though, there is no denying that Marchand has emerged as a divisive force in the sport. His path is a testament to the nuances of professional sport, where ability sometimes goes hand in hand with controversy.

Marchand has been a Bruins MVP but has also made history as the league’s all-time leader in suspensions for the game. What’s the truth about all the suspensions and fines and their implications for his former team, the Bruins, and for his new team, the Panthers? Let’s take this apart, straight-up-fan-style.

How many times has Brad Marchand been fined and why?

Brad Marchand has lost a lot from his wallet over the years. He’s has racked up five official fines in as many seasons for $24,500. We start with the 2011-12 campaign when Marchand was fined $2,500 for a classic slew-foot against Matt Niskanen. The move? A textbook Marchand: nasty, low, but oh-so-typical of the player the fans in Beantown adore and the rest of the hockey world loves to hate.

Skip ahead to 2015-16, and Marchand is at it again, being hit with a $5,000 penalty for roughing Gabriel Landeskog. Soon enough, during the 2016-17 campaign, he was hit with a big $10,000 fine for tripping up Niklas Kronwall. The guy just doesn’t learn. But this time there was more to come. During the 2017-18 campaign, he collected two additional fines: $2,000 for diving—because why not spice things up a little—and $5,000 for cross-checking Andrew MacDonald. Flash-forward to 2025, and the insanity persists.

Just recently, in the Hurricanes game in the Eastern Conference Final, Marchand boiled over again—this time during Game 1. After being hit with a puck right to the body from Shayne Gostisbehere, Marchand lost it, going after Gostisbehere in a furious fight that resulted in the two men being penalized. Marchand, however, drew an extra game misconduct for the fight and was ejected from the game early. It’s vintage Marchand—fired up, unfiltered, and never backing down. That puts him at total fines of five, with a game misconduct recently in the playoffs too. And this is just the latest chapter in the wild soap opera of Marchand’s career, a guy as much as a headline-grabber as he is a game-changer. And let’s be honest—love him or hate him, there’s never a dull moment with Brad Marchand stepping onto the ice.

What are the major suspensions Brad Marchand has faced throughout his career?

The suspensions are where Brad Marchand really established himself. He has been suspended eight times for a total of 28 games missed. That’s right—he is the all-time leader for career suspensions in the history of the NHL, topping even the iconic Chris Pronger with 7. To do this in a league full of enforcers and agitators is no mean feat.

His first suspension came in March of 2011: two games for elbowing R.J. Umberger. Just a rookie, but already showing that physical, sometimes reckless edge. The year after that? Five games for low-bridging Sami Salo, a nasty hit that made a huge uproar and enraged the Canucks.

Marchand didn’t let up. Two games for slew-footing Derick Brassard early in 2015. Three games for clipping Mark Borowiecki, shortly after. The theme? Always the borderline, physical style that makes him a threat for opposing clubs.

He even sat for two games in 2017 for spearing Jake Dotchin, and then for five games in 2018 for elbowing Marcus Johansson, concussing the latter, as an aside. The suspensions continued to accumulate, starting with a three-game penalty in 2021 for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Then, there was the infamous six-game suspension in 2022 for high-sticking and sucker-punching Tristan Jarry. This series of infractions ultimately led him to set the record for the most suspensions in NHL history. What a reputation he has!

What Impact Have Brad Marchand’s Suspensions Had on the Teams’ Performance?

Let’s be real—when Brad Marchand’s not in the lineup, you feel it. It’s not just about the numbers—it’s the energy, the swagger, the edge he brings that makes the team tick. Flashback to Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Final against the Hurricanes: Marchand went full Marchand, getting tossed for a game misconduct after brawling with Shayne Gostisbehere. Sure, the Panthers still snagged the win, but what about the vibe? Totally different. Marchand’s the kind of guy who ignites the bench, fuels the crowd, and gets under the opponent’s skin. Without him, the Panthers lose a piece of their identity, plain and simple.

It’s a story similar to his Bruins days. Remember February 2022, when Marchand got hit with a six-game suspension for the Tristan Jarry incident? The Bruins went 3-2-1 during that stretch. That’s a core player missing. Even with depth in the lineup, whether it’s Florida now with Tkachuk, Barkov, and Reinhart, or the Bruins back then, replacing what Marchand brings to the table is nearly impossible. He’s not just a scorer; he’s a penalty killer, a playmaker, a momentum-shifter. And let’s not forget—since Bergeron hung up the skates, Marchand’s been wearing the ‘C’ for the Bruins until his move to Florida, where he now brings veteran leadership to a stacked Panthers roster chasing a Cup.

Bottom line: Marchand’s absences hurt. The Panthers can manage without him for a game or two, but when he’s out long-term, the team’s chemistry shifts. You lose that spark, that firestarter who can flip a game on its head. That’s the Brad Marchand effect, and it’s as real now in Florida as it was back in Boston.

Is Brad Marchand the most suspended player in hockey history?

No argument there. Marchand has the solitary top seat with the record for the most suspensions in league history. Eight suspensions, 28 games lost, and more than $1.4 million in lost salary. That’s not just a stat—that’s a legacy, albeit an ignominious one.

And here’s the catch: Marchand’s narrative isn’t solely that of a pest. He’s progressed. That guy who licked Ryan Callahan in a playoff game? Yeah, that Marchand is still there, but the Marchand of today is the elite part of the Panthers, a prime-time scorer, and a respected veteran in that locker room. That blend of old-fashioned grit and top-level ability? That doesn’t come along often, and that’s why Marchand is still as divisive as ever.

Those suspensions, though, they’ll always be a part of him. The fans know that. The league knows that. And you bet opposing teams know that when they line up across from him. Brad Marchand is the player you’ll hate playing against and love being on your team. That’s the reality of hockey’s resident agitator.

Brad Marchand’s career has been a wild ride—a ride that’s been as dazzling as it has been maddening. Eight suspensions, $24,500 lost in fines, and yet here he is, the former leader of the Bruins, consistently making a difference every night. That’s the Marchand way: a mixture of genius and havoc that has established him as one of the most discussed players of the decade. Love him or hate him, Marchand’s place in the history of the NHL is cemented. He’s the all-time leader in suspensions, the captain of the Bruins, and a player that has the ability to alter the game in the blink of an eye—either way.