Injury Scare Becomes Washington Capitals Veteran to Prepare for Winter Olympics 2026

Nicklas Backstrom, who played alongside Alex Ovechkin for 17 seasons with the Washington Capitals, created one of the most successful partnerships in NHL history. They played on the ice together from Backstrom’s NHL debut in October 2007 all the way to his last game on October 29, 2023. During that time, Backstrom helped out on 279 of Ovechkin’s impressive 897 goals, which is more than any other teammate, and they played together in 1,058 games. Their chemistry really fueled the Capitals’ offense during some amazing seasons.

Ovechkin got pretty emotional when he spotted his teammate cheering him on as he broke Wayne Gretzky’s record, saying, “As soon as I saw ‘Nicky,’ I just wanted to cry. And we hold (each other). He was such a big part of my success, and we’ve grown up together. We play together, we’ve been in so many different situations together, and that relationship in that moment with him and ‘Osh’ (T.J. Oshie) being here, yeah, it’s tremendous. It’s support. It’s always been like that. I tell him, ‘Without you, I would never reach that milestone.'”

Backstrom’s steady vision and hockey smarts really boosted Ovechkin’s scoring and helped steer the team through some of its best times, like winning three Presidents’ Trophies and, of course, the 2018 Stanley Cup, where he racked up 23 points in 20 playoff games. So, after taking a break from the NHL back in October 2023 because of some ongoing hip problems that led to resurfacing surgery in 2022, Backstrom ended up missing the whole 2024–25 season. He only played in eight games during the 2023–24 season before he decided to step away from the Washington Capitals and go on long-term injured reserve.

In the end, Backstrom decided to head back to Sweden and join his former team, Brynas IF, in the Swedish Hockey League. He left Brynas back in 2007 to chase his NHL dream, and now, at 37 years old, he’s making his comeback. Backstrom shared his thoughts on the decision, saying, “I have always felt that I would like to represent Brynas again someday if the opportunity arose. I have long had a strong desire to return to Brynas.”

People in Sweden are really excited about his return, celebrating it as a special and cherished homecoming for one of the country’s top hockey stars. For Backstrom, this isn’t just a return to where it all began—it’s the last chapter of an incredible career marked by loyalty and excellence.

It’s a full-circle moment with the club that helped shape him into the player he is today, and he might also be gearing up for the 2026 Winter Olympics to represent Team Sweden. So, what did the Caps owner say about this move?

The Washington Capitals’ owner is happy for his team’s former star player

Ted Leonsis shared a touching message on X, celebrating Nicklas Backstrom’s amazing legacy in Washington and warmly welcoming his return to Sweden. He quickly paid tribute, saying, “Thank you, Nicklas Backstrom. One of the best to ever lace ’em up for the Washington Capitals and a pillar of our team and our community! Brynas just got a whole bunch of new fans here in Washington, DC. We look forward to watching you play and welcoming you back to DC soon!”

By giving him public recognition, Leonsis really highlighted how important loyalty and dedication are as core values for the franchise. Even though Backstrom’s move might take him to Sweden, he saw it more as a continuation of his relationship with the Washington Capitals rather than a goodbye.

It’s pretty interesting how Caps fans now feel connected to Brynas, thanks to Backstrom. Leonsis is really looking forward to future reunions, which further adds to the excitement!