Injury Update for Florida Panthers Confirms Stanley Cup Game 6 Lineup

Coach Paul Maurice knows his roster so well, he is ready for any contingency. Like he said in the presser on June 16, “There wouldn’t be a substitution that we would make now that would be a change for our group.” The big question is, do they need a change? Game 6 is just hours away, and they need all hands on deck as the Florida Panthers try to secure the 2025 Stanley Cup on home ice itself. And the winds are favorable, is all we can say.

Jameson Olive, the Florida Panthers’ Digital Content Manager, has dropped the crucial update on X: “Gadjovich is good to go, per Maurice. Wouldn’t expect any changes for FLA.” The 26-year-old Canadian left-winger has played 15 games in the 2025 Playoffs, scoring twice and getting an assist. But his main role has been to bring energy and physicality to the offensive line when the likes of Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, and Sam Bennett take the bench.

And one can even say he adds to the rough personality that the Panthers are so known for. Just take Game 3 of the Finals series, for instance. When the fight broke out, Jonah Gadjovich was like, “Now you are in my game.” The way he got involved in the wrestling grudge match with Oiler defenseman Darnell Nurse, nobody dared to approach them, not even the NHL officials.

