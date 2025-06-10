brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

NHL Insider Reveals Oilers’ Goalie Stuart Skinner’s Shocking Game Day Habit Earning Fans’ Disapproval

ByNavjyot Kaur

Jun 9, 2025 | 9:46 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals marked Stuart Skinner’s first loss in six games as he let in five goals. But coach Kris Knoblauch’s confidence in the goalie remains intact. “Stu’s game has been really good, and we’ll need him to continue to do that for us to have an opportunity to win,” he said. And now that he is on the ice for Game 3 (his 11th consecutive start), needless to say, he’ll be closely scrutinized. But it seems like the scrutiny may not be limited only to his performance between the sticks.

B/R Open Ice shared a post on X to share what seems to be the goalie’s game-day habit. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner barely ties his skates, per @Panger40 🤯,” the post read. Now, while the jury may still be out on his performance in front of the goal, the fan verdict on this habit is pretty clear—they don’t approve of it.

This is a developing story…

 

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Stuart Skinner's loose skates: a quirky superstition or a risky move in the Stanley Cup Finals?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved