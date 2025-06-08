“It Hurts”: Brad Marchand Has Boston Rallying Behind Florida Panthers for Stanley Cup Despite Bruins Exit

It was in 2011 when the city of Boston celebrated its first Stanley Cup since 1972. After 39 years, the Boston Bruins had made the city proud. But do you know who was the star of the series that ended the Bruins’ 39-year drought? Of course, we’re talking about the veteran superstar Brad Marchand. Many believed it cemented Brad’s place in the Bruins’ locker room, right? But the real shock came in 2025, when the Bruins traded a player who had been with them for 16 years. Ever since the trade, the Bruins’ nation has been second-guessing and contesting the Bruins’ front office decision. Even more so now that Marchand is thriving as a Panther.

The trade was more than a shock to everybody as Brad was leaving the city after 16 years of love, compassion, and dedication to the city. While moving out of the city, Brad said, “We are Bostonians now and forever.” And also added, “Boston will always be a part of me. I love the organization.” Sadly, Brad’s wife, Katrina, had also shared a photo of their home’s listing for sale in South Boston. It was really a heartbreaking incident for the Marchand family. But fans continued their support even after he went into the Panthers’ locker room.

And the support for Brad has increased significantly since his standout performance in the best-of-7 series. Marchand scored a total of three goals in the first two games against the Oilers. In the first game, which the Panthers lost, Brad smashed in one goal — a clear reflection of his individual contribution despite the team’s defeat. Then again, in yesterday’s game, he scored two crucial goals, which helped the team clinch their first win and level the win-loss record in the series at 1-1.

This surge in performance has significantly elevated the overall energy surrounding the series to the extent that fans are openly and passionately expressing their admiration for Marchand. The excitement is palpable, especially among Boston fans, who have taken to social media and fan forums to voice their support. Many are now saying they want Brad Marchand to win the Stanley Cup, not just for the team’s sake, but as a personal tribute to his dedication, leadership, and clutch performances on the ice.

Boston fans are cheering up for Brad Marchand even after his exit

The Stanley Cup Final series is underway, and Boston fans, whose team never even made it to the playoffs, are cheering for Brad Marchand. After Game 2 of the best-of-seven series against the Edmonton Oilers, Bruins fans have now been hit hard in the face by the fact that their 37-year-old veteran is still going strong, helping his team chase the Cup. That’s why one fan said, “But I respect Florida, so it’s fine.” Marchand’s former fans in Boston are rooting for him once again.

A fan commented, “It’s been fun to watch. I hope he wins the Cup and returns to the #NHLBruins (unlikely) to contend for another. Retire #63 to the Garden rafters. He’s a sure thing for the Hall of Fame.” Well, while no one has set a specific timeline for Brad Marchand’s Hall of Fame induction, his stellar resume clearly shows he’s destined to receive that honor. With multiple championship runs, clutch performances, and an unforgettable presence on the ice, he’s built a legacy worthy of enshrinement. And when that day comes, you can be sure Bruins fans will be there—loud and proud—to celebrate their favorite player achieving hockey’s highest honor.

And Boston fans’ love for Brad Marchand was on full display the day after Florida’s Game 2 win. Another fan commented on X, saying, “Yeah, we Bruins fans want Marchy to succeed! Can you imagine if he wins the Conn Smythe!? Despite the Bruins’ elimination from the playoffs, their fans fully support Marchand’s journey. The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers have played two hard-fought, nail-biting games, tying the Stanley Cup Final at 1-1.

But while cheering for Marchand, some fans couldn’t help but take a dig at the Bruins’ disappointing season. One fan commented on an X post, saying, “Watched the Bruins go down and am fine cheering on Marchy. Hope he gets it. What I’ve been told about him—he’s a great guy.” The Bruins managed to win only 33 games out of 82 this season, falling short of expectations and leaving fans disheartened. Another fan added, “It hurts for sure, and just thinking… if only—yes, IF ONLY—he had scored on his BIG breakaway against those very same…” The sentence trailed off, but the emotion was loud and clear. This fan, like many others, couldn’t hold back heartfelt feelings for their former Boston star, Brad Marchand.