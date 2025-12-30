Jack Hughes Sparks NHL Fans’ Surprise With Unexpected Olympic Role for USA Hockey

The 2026 Winter Olympics are almost here and for the first time since 2014, NHL players will take to the ice for Team USA. With a lineup full of top talent, the Americans have a real shot at ending their 46 year gold medal drought. But before the games even begin, one announcement has already sparked a heated debate among fans: Jack Hughes’ involvement.

Hughes, who injured his hand back on November 13, is now back in action and could very well make the Olympic team. But before the final roster is confirmed, he’s set to appear on NBC’s Today show this Friday, January 2, 2026, to help reveal the full lineup for all USA Ice Hockey teams: men’s, women’s, and Paralympic.

Back in June, the first six members of the men’s Olympic roster were announced: Jack Eichel (Golden Knights), Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), Brady Tkachuk (Senators), Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers), Quinn Hughes (Canucks), and Charlie McAvoy (Bruins). Another 19 players will join them but will Hughes be among them? His upcoming NBC appearance certainly bodes well for his chances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔴#1 Source for everything Devils!🔴 (@devilsfanatics)

Hughes has also taken part in earlier USA Olympic orientation camps and national team activities, which shows he’s in the mix, but it’s not the same as a confirmed roster spot. Many experts assume he’s a likely pick, especially since NHL players are returning to the Olympics for the first time in over a decade. However, critics argue that having a current NHL player front and center for a media event distracts from the team and the sport.

Jack Hughes’ new role sparks fans’ frustration

“Don’t get hurt,” one fan sarcastically said. It was about his recent injury in November, when Jack Hughes, the star center for the New Jersey Devils. During a team dinner in Chicago, he cut his hand on broken glass and needed surgery to fix it. The Devils expected him to miss about eight weeks, and he ended up missing roughly 18 games. Now back on the ice, he even skated during an optional morning session. One more fan added, “Keep the glassware away, please,” one wrote.

“Team USA couldn’t find anyone else… lol,” added another, poking fun at the timing of his injury ahead of the Olympics. And one more fan predicted, “I can already see the future of USA losing,” joking at Hughes’ comeback under pressure after missing so many matches.

Meanwhile, USA Hockey surprised a few weeks ago with the release of the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic jerseys on Today, presented by former sled hockey champion Jack Wallace. The new jerseys are inspired by the Olympic hockey team of 1960 of the USA and are crafted through the Nike Swift technology and features bold, diagonal letters with USA, a gold accented crest and the text “Land of the free”, home of the brave printed on the inside of the collar.

Not every fan was concerned with the jerseys or the injuries. “Will his girlfriend be there too?” one inquired, referring to Hughes’ personal life. Rumors had begun swirling back in November when he dined with Tate McRae in New York City, fuelling early speculation online.

The chatter only grew in December. On December 21, McRae also cheered Hughes at a Devils game as he returned to the ice. The following day, pictures emerged of them strolling across Manhattan hand-in-hand as they giggled and looked very much at ease. While some say it as a platonic meeting, with the timing right around Hughes’ return and Olympic buzz, fans were even more energized to commen

