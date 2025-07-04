Jeff Petry Reveals Matthew Tkachuk’s Warm Welcome to Florida With an Honest Confession

“You hear about the group, what they do together on the ice and off the ice, you hear so many good things about it,” said Jeff Petry about why answering the Panthers’ call was a “no-brainer“. When you see how tight-knit the Florida squad seems at everything they do, you’d understand why the veteran defenseman feels excited to be part of that locker room. And it seems like the Cats are already getting the ball rolling to make the Ann Arbor, MI, native a part of their off-ice shenanigans.

The Florida Panthers’ digital content manager, Jameson Olive, revealed how Jeff is already being made to feel like a part of the team by Matthew Tkachuk & Co. In an X post from July 3, Olive wrote, “Petry says he’s already received a lot of texts from his new Panthers teammates.” Among others, Chucky has apparently reached out to his newest squad-mate.

“On his text from Tkachuk: “He said ‘I’m glad to have you on the team. I hated playing against you. Looking forward to playing with you and having fun this year,’” the post read further. Could this be a subtle invitation to join Tkachuk and the rest of the Florida camp in the group chat as their journey now begins toward the elusive three-peat? Could be!

The story is developing