Joe Sacco Finds Mike Sullivan and Rangers’ Support Amid Boston Bruins’ New Head Coach Announcement

Joe Sacco spent more than ten years with the Boston Bruins, starting in 2014. He stuck with this role under Bruce Cassidy and Jim Montgomery, showing how adaptable he was and how committed he remained to the team’s changing strategies. In July 2024, Sacco got promoted to associate coach, showing just how much of an impact he’s been making with the coaching staff. After Montgomery was let go in November 2024 because the team wasn’t performing well, Sacco took over as the interim head coach.

Even with all his hard work, the Bruins wrapped up the season with a 25-30-7 record while he was at the helm. They ended up last in the Atlantic Division and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. So, the organization chose not to keep Sacco as head coach, which meant he was leaving the Bruins after 11 years of hard work. With the Boston Bruins bringing Marco Sturm on board as their head coach, it seems like Joe Sacco has landed a new spot in the NHL, too.

On X, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported: “It took a bit longer than expected, but Marco Sturm is the new head coach of the Boston Bruins. And there is word Dave Quinn and Joe Sacco are in the process of joining Mike Sullivan’s staff in Manhattan.” Sacco’s move from being the interim head coach of the Boston Bruins to taking on an assistant role under Mike Sullivan with the New York Rangers is a big change in his coaching journey. After many seasons with the Bruins, he is bringing a ton of experience to the Rangers’ bench.

David Quinn and Ty Hennes are also joining Sullivan’s staff, and they both have solid connections with him from their days in Pittsburgh. Quinn is back with the Rangers after coaching them from 2018 to 2021. He’s reconnecting with some familiar faces and really knows the ins and outs of the team’s culture. Hennes, who has experience working with Sullivan in Pittsburgh, brings a sense of continuity and familiarity to the coaching team.

Under Sullivan’s leadership, this group of seasoned coaches is set to breathe new life into the Rangers following a tough season that resulted in Peter Laviolette’s departure. The coaching staff has a great vibe and a solid connection, which should really help create a supportive atmosphere for player growth and overall team success. But how is Sturm feeling about his new role?

Replacing Joe Sacco to push the Boston Bruins back to the top

Marco Sturm has a challenging task in front of him as he works to bring the Boston Bruins back to the top. But his experience really speaks for itself. He served as the head coach and general manager of the German national team, leading them to a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics and contributing to their strong performances in World Championships. During his time in the AHL, he helped the Ontario Reign achieve a solid record of 119 wins, 80 losses, and 17 overtime losses over three seasons.

When he joined the Bruins as head coach, he expressed, “I’m incredibly honored to be named head coach of the Boston Bruins. I want to thank Charlie Jacobs and the Jacobs family, Cam Neely, and Don Sweeney for trusting me with this opportunity. Boston has always held a special place in my heart, and I know how much this team means to the city and to our fans. I’ve felt that passion as a player, and I can’t wait to be behind the bench and feel it again. I’m excited to get to work and do everything I can to help this team succeed.”

The new head coach really values the trust that the organization’s leaders have placed in him. Since he was a member of this club from 2005 to 2010, he spoke about his enduring connection to Boston, expressing his gratitude for the city’s support and the enthusiasm of its supporters. We’ll just have to wait and see how this signing plays out for the Bruins.