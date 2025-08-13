Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s Widows Tear Up While Recounting Their Last Night With Late Hockey Stars

The shock of the Gaudreau accident was soul-numbing—an unthinkable loss that ripped through the NHL and beyond. On August 29, 2024, two remarkable human beings, Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau, were taken far too soon, leaving a family drowning in grief and a community struggling to comprehend the void. Calgary Flames legend Lanny McDonald, like so many others, was left reeling. “It’s just absolutely heartbreaking, devastating,” the Hockey Hall of Fame chairman told NHL.com.

For their loved ones, the pain has been slow, excruciating, and inescapable. Nearly a year later, it is still raw for Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau—like the clock never moved from the day they were planning Katie Gaudreau’s wedding. Memories replay endlessly, especially the last words spoken to their beloveds. That they could summon the courage to share those moments with the world is nothing short of extraordinary.

It was on Good Morning America that Meredith and Madeline announced the launch of the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation—a testament to their determination to turn unimaginable heartbreak into a force for good. Their voices trembled, the weight of grief still heavy, as they revisited that day.

Meredith’s memory was seared into her soul: “He kissed all of us goodbye, just in the driveway at his parents’ house, and that was the last time I saw him.” Her words carried the unbearable truth—some losses never make sense, never feel fair. “John and Maddie didn’t deserve that, especially the way it happened.”

The tragedy was the result of a hit-and-run by an alleged drunk driver—a cruelty compounded for Madeline, who was four months pregnant at the time. “There’s no healing when you didn’t get a goodbye,” she said quietly. Her last moment with Matt was tender and bittersweet. “Tripp was kicking a lot, so I just held Matt’s hand on my belly for Tripp.” And then, with faith and heartbreak intertwined, she added, “I didn’t want to say goodbye to either of them because I know I’ll see him again one day.”

Johnny Gaudreau was 31, a proud father of two, and for Meredith, life had felt full. But her final exchange with him now cuts deep. Choking back tears, she recalled: “I just said to John that I would take care of our kids. I thanked him for such a great life.” The good memories have turned bittersweet—precious, yet painful reminders of what’s been lost. Rebuilding is an uphill task, but as they rebuild, the hockey fraternity stands by them.

The hockey family of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

In the months since, the Gaudreau family has moved forward one step at a time, held up by the unwavering support of the hockey world. Meredith’s tribute in The Players’ Tribune captured the depth of her grief: “I was keeled over for days, sick to my stomach. It’s completely indescribable.” Then came the bittersweet news—she was pregnant. On April 1, seven months later, she welcomed Carter Michael Gaudreau into the world. “Same middle name as his daddy. 8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches—exact same as his daddy. He looks exactly like his daddy too,” she wrote.

Just two months later, the Columbus Blue Jackets invited Meredith to announce their first-round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft—a gesture of love and respect for a woman who had endured the unimaginable. Johnny’s number 13 now hangs in the Blue Jackets locker room, a permanent reminder of his presence. “He will not leave our dressing room as long as I’m here,” said Head Coach Dean Evason.

For Jane and Guy Gaudreau, the boys’ parents, the pain is lifelong—but so too is the comfort of seeing how deeply the hockey community honors John and Matt. Tributes have poured in from players, fans, and teams, including the Boston University hockey program, ensuring that the Gaudreau brothers’ legacy will live on—forever stitched into the fabric of the sport they loved.