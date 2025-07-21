Keith Tkachuk Joins ‘Pink Pony Club’ at Son Matthew’s Wedding as Brother Brady Seen Shirtless

As the Florida Panthers surged toward the Stanley Cup Finals during the 2023–24 season, Matthew Tkachuk might have had two visions in mind. Both of which have now become reality within a single unforgettable year. One, of course, was hoisting the Stanley Cup for the very first time. The other? Saying “I do” to his longtime love, Ellie Connell. From that playoff run until July 2025, Tkachuk’s dreams unfolded beautifully. The Panthers clinched the Cup, and Matthew and Ellie sealed their love with a stunning wedding. At the moment, there’s hardly anything generating more buzz in the NHL world than their picture-perfect celebration.

A heartwarming video posted on X captured the newlyweds walking together down the aisle. Both were seen smiling brightly as they soaked in the moment. Ellie looked absolutely breathtaking in her strapless white gown and long, flowing veil, holding her bouquet with elegance. Matthew, looking his part as a groom in a classic black tuxedo, paused during their walk for a sweet and romantic gesture. He dipped Ellie gently and kissed her, drawing a round of cheers and applause from the crowd.

The Tkachuks surely know how to keep a party alive — and then some. One viral video from the wild reception showed everybody trying to bring the roof down on the building with “Pink Pony Club” blasting through the speakers. The scene was pure chaos in the best way. Not to be outdone, the groom’s dad, former NHL star Keith Tkachuk, was hoisted up in the air by a group of guests only to be crowd surfed to the blaring music. It seems like the Tkachuks are still hungover from Matthew’s Stanley Cup run. Why else would the Oilers’ victory song be playing at his own wedding?

The dance floor was absolutely buzzing, pulsing with infectious energy. Videos and Instagram stories shared by Ellie captured the joyful chaos perfectly. Brady Tkachuk could be seen dancing shirtless. He was also seen lifting his dad, Keith Tkachuk, in a hilarious, heartwarming moment that had everyone around cheering and laughing. It was the kind of scene that made the night feel more like a movie than a wedding reception.

A love that grows: Matthew Tkachuk and Ellie Connell strengthen their bond

Ellie Connell, a luxury travel advisor affiliated with Departure Lounge, launched her own venture — Travel Untethered — in January 2023. Fueled by a passion for crafting bespoke, high-end travel experiences, Ellie quickly carved out a name for herself in the luxury travel industry. But while her professional journey soared, her personal life was blossoming just as beautifully.

In April 2024, Ellie and NHL star Matthew Tkachuk got engaged — a heartwarming moment that came just ahead of one of the most thrilling milestones of Matthew’s career. That same season, the Florida Panthers captured the Stanley Cup, turning 2024 into a year neither of them will ever forget.

Their love story traces back to 2022, when whispers of a budding romance began. Ellie was first seen by Matthew’s side during the Tkachuk family’s trip to Greece, celebrating his parents’ 50th birthday. The NHL world took notice when Matthew shared photos from the vacation, and among the joyful snapshots, Ellie’s presence hinted at something special taking root.

Their bond continued to grow, and by June 2023, Ellie was seen attending the NHL Awards alongside Matthew — further affirming their blossoming relationship. Then, in April 2024, just as Matthew’s Panthers were storming toward championship glory after a thrilling victory over the Oilers, he proposed.

What began with quiet moments and shared adventures has now turned into a lifelong commitment. Surrounded by loved ones, the couple recently celebrated their wedding — a perfect continuation of a story that has unfolded with love, joy, and unforgettable milestones.