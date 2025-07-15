Kris Knoblauch Gets Honest About His Oilers Future as Connor McDavid Remains ‘No. 1 Priority’

The Edmonton Oilers haven’t missed the playoffs since their disappointing 2019 season, but the most notable development over the past six years has been their two consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances in 2023–24 and 2024–25. At the heart of that turnaround is head coach Kris Knoblauch, who joined the franchise in 2023 and has helped guide the team to the brink of a championship. Now, as he enters the final year of his three-year contract, questions surrounding his future are starting to surface.

Knoblauch addressed the topic during a video press conference on July 14. While discussing the team’s current situation, a reporter brought up his contract status, referencing Oilers GM Stan Bowman’s earlier remarks about a possible extension. Knoblauch responded, “That’s up to the organization. You know, there’s been some slight talk about that.”

Even after the Oilers fell short in the Cup Final again, Bowman had nothing but praise for his coach, saying on June 28, “I think Kris has done a fantastic job. For sure, I want to get something done with him. The fact that he’s got another year, we’ve got a lot of other stuff we’re going to sort through here, but I do expect to get to that in time.”

EDMONTON, CANADA – APRIL 22: Head coach Kris Knoblauch of the Edmonton Oilers looks on during Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place on April 22, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Knoblauch shared that his immediate focus has been on finalizing the coaching staff and securing their contracts before turning to his own. He expressed his desire to remain in Edmonton long term, emphasizing that coaches, like players, seek stability and security. “Hopefully, progress will be made over the summer,” he added.

For now, his attention remains on roster adjustments, player contracts, and finding a new goalie coach. While his own extension talks are pending, the Oilers have another pressing priority — re-signing their franchise centerpiece, Connor McDavid.

Connor McDavid’s re-signing: a No.1 priority of the Edmonton Oilers

McDavid, the team captain and face of the franchise, is entering the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract. With an annual average value of $12.5 million, the deal was initially signed to anchor his long-term future in Edmonton. Unless re-signed before July 1, 2026, McDavid will become an unrestricted free agent.

Speculation about his next move is already brewing, but the Oilers have made it clear that extending their captain is the top priority. “Connor’s the best player in the League, the most important player in the League. He’s our captain, our leader, and certainly he’s a No. 1 priority,” Bowman said in a June 21 press conference. He added, “He’s earned the right for us to be respectful of his time.”

When asked about his future just days after the season ended, McDavid made it clear he’s in no rush. “It’s only been a couple of days since the season ended,” he said on June 19. “I’ll take some time to regroup, talk to my agent and family, and make some decisions whenever that time comes. But there’s no rush.” Edmonton fans are hoping that when that time comes, McDavid will remain an Oiler.

via Imago Credits – Instagram @mcdavid97

The 28-year-old superstar was once again dominant in 2024–25, putting up 100 points in just 67 regular-season games, including 26 goals and 74 assists.

He now has 1,082 career points (361 goals, 721 assists) in 712 games, all with the Oilers. In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he recorded 33 points in 22 games, matching teammate Leon Draisaitl’s league-leading total. As the new season looms, Oilers fans will be watching closely—not just for another playoff run, but for clarity on the futures of both McDavid and Knoblauch.

