Kris Knoblauch Reveals Major Training Shift Behind Oilers’ Coaching Changes for Upcoming NHL Season

Just a day ago, Kris Knoblauch surprised fans by revealing a major coaching challenge. He openly admitted that coaching young champions is a challenging task. And even more challenging is ensuring they stay consistent and accountable. This, he said, remains a significant hurdle he faces while training the Oilers. Despite these obstacles, Knoblauch also spoke in detail about the crucial changes he wants to see in coaching the Oilers—whether it’s improved goalie performance, a sharper power play, or overcoming any other persistent issue the team continues to face.

On the power play side, the Edmonton Oilers’ penalty kill was also a glaring weakness during the 2024–25 playoffs. They operated at just 67.1% and ranked 14th out of 16 postseason teams and far below championship standards. That’s why major changes are on the way.

Kris Knoblauch has highlighted major changes in coaching, as reported by Oilers Nation, “We will have that, and we’ll probably break up our traditional practices with skill developments, maybe at the beginning of practice or at the end to break it up.” The head coach continued, “We’re very fortunate to have two ice sheets, so we can always do skills with a handful of players on one ice and then have them join our main practice immediately without losing any time with ice scrapes. We want to implement more of that this year.” As Knoblauch highlighted, there are challenges involved, “It’s very difficult to do in the NHL just because of the travel and the schedule and how many games you play, but I think it’s important.”

Knoblauch said, “Our players spend so much time doing skill development over the summer, and then the regular season happens, and it’s (skill work) almost non-existent. I don’t think that’s right. I think we should be incorporating more of that in the regular season. It is a great plan right now, and hopefully, we can execute it during the season.” To further develop the skills, the Oilers have inducted Conor Allen as the new skills coach.

Conor Allen is a UMass graduate from Chicago. Allen spent last season with USA Hockey’s National Under-17 Team. He has worked closely with some of the nation’s top young talent. He also held skill development roles with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) and Prodigy Prospects in recent years. Allen’s role in particular will be big. He’s expected to play a key part in individual player development.

