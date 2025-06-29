LA Kings Make Shocking Move to Grant Fan’s Earnest Wish at 2025 NHL Draft

The country’s apex hockey governing body used hundreds of cameras and the latest technological innovations to bring the 2025 NHL Draft to over 3,000 fans in attendance and those in front of their television screens. The decentralized format of this year’s draft has been highly debated to be one that would take away from the whole “feel” of things. However, the LA Kings had something extra special to give their loyal followers an intimate experience of the event like no other.

Ever since Gary Bettman announced that the 2025 NHL Draft would go back to its COVID-19 days and require the teams to operate out of the office, controversies have been relentless. But even under these special circumstances, the Kings found a way to make the offseason’s biggest event a memorable one.

In an X post by the official X account of the LA Kings, the team’s unique act of acknowledging a fan’s special request was shared. Captioned, “Always shoot your shot,” the post shows how the hockey franchise unexpectedly granted a fan’s wish for the 2025 NHL Draft. The accompanying screenshot of a conversation shared how the 17-year-old Kings fan, Jeremy Roth, made a passing comment that he could cheer the crowd better than Dan Marr, the NHL Central Scouting president, and grabbed the attention of the folks over at the Los Angeles camp.

The post further shared a brief moment from the 2025 NHL Draft upper deck, where Roth can be seen joining NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on stage to announce the Kings’ 216th pick. After getting the crowd to chant “Gon Kings Go!” the teenage hockey fan finally made the important announcement. “With the 24th pick of the 7th round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Los Angeles Kings select defenseman Will Sharpe from the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League!”

The story is developing…