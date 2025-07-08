Late Johnny Gaudreau’s Daughter Caught in a Heartwarming Moment During 2025 NHL Drafts

The year 2024 was one of the darkest in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets—not only due to the team’s performance but because of the tragic loss of star forward Johnny Gaudreau. On August 29, Johnny and his brother Matthew Gaudreau were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, about 30 miles outside Philadelphia. The tragedy deeply affected their families, especially Johnny’s wife, Meredith, and Matthew’s wife, Madeline.

Seven months after the devastating incident, Meredith shared a moment of light and hope. On April 1, 2025, she gave birth to her third child, Carter Michael Gaudreau Meredith. Posting a touching photo on Instagram, she wrote, “I love you so much, my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life—my special boy forever.” She explained that Carter’s middle name echoed Johnny’s and that he resembled his father, even weighing about the same as Johnny did at birth.

Two months after Carter’s birth, the NHL community and Columbus Blue Jackets paid tribute to Meredith in a powerful gesture during the 2025 NHL Draft. Meredith was invited to announce the Blue Jackets’ first-round draft pick—an honor that touched many across the league.

As she revealed the team’s 14th overall pick, Jackson Smith, a heartwarming scene, unfolded at home. Meredith’s two-year-old daughter, Noa Gaudreau, sat in front of the television cheering, “Go, Mommy, go! Go, Mommy, go!” Noa then climbed out of her chair to clap for her mother, who received a standing ovation at the draft after being introduced by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. During the broadcast, Noa was also heard saying, “I miss her,” perhaps a child’s way of expressing grief or missing her father. Meredith, too, seemed to carry the weight of memory—just days earlier, she had penned a poignant Father’s Day letter to Johnny.

Published in The Players’ Tribune, Meredith’s open letter honored Johnny as a husband and father. She fondly recalled the first time they met: “I remember how everyone gravitated toward you. Everyone wanted to be near you. And I was like, Who is this guy? I didn’t know a thing about you.” She remembered only knowing him as “John” and later realizing she had met her dream man.

She also recounted the moment she learned of his passing. Her father brought her home after receiving the news, and she was shattered. “There aren’t any words to go here. I was in shock,” she wrote. “I was keeled over for days, sick to my stomach. It’s completely indescribable.”

Despite the pain, time moved forward. And on April 1, Carter was born—a moment that brought new meaning. “Carter looks exactly like you,” Meredith wrote. “How lucky am I for that? I wish so badly you could meet your son. I look at him and think of you, and without fail, he gives me a smile that makes my day every time. John, I wish you could have held him. I think about it every day.”

She also paid tribute to her late brother-in-law, Matthew, acknowledging the double loss both she and Madeline now carry. Ten months have passed since Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau lost their lives. The grief remains, but so does the memory of two beloved figures. Meredith and Madeline will carry their legacies for the rest of their lives. The NHL community, too, will never forget Johnny Gaudreau’s impact—on and off the ice.

May their souls rest in eternal peace.