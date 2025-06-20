“Legally Binding”: Pat McAfee Comments on Sam Bennett’s Bold Statement at Florida Panthers Party

Sam Bennett really stepped up and led the charge for the Florida Panthers during their impressive playoff run in 2025. He topped all players with an amazing 15 goals in just 23 postseason games, including five in the Stanley Cup Final, earning him the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. He really stood out when playing away from home, setting a new NHL record with 13 road goals. That just shows how clutch he is and how competitive he can be, even in tough situations.

Bennett wasn’t just about putting the puck in the net—his toughness and all-around effort made him a real nuisance in front of the net, a powerhouse in puck battles, and a key part of the Panthers’ tough style of play. In the end, his ability to score, play tough defense, and be a strong presence on the court really made a difference for Florida as they won back-to-back championships. It definitely solidified his reputation as one of the most impressive players in the postseason.

During the energetic Stanley Cup celebrations in Miami, with his contract set to end on July 1, Bennett made his stance crystal clear: “I ain’t f***ing leaving!” he shouted, and the crowd went wild with excitement. That bold statement, plus some chatter about a potential extension, really highlights how both the player and the team are eager to stick with this championship group as they look to the future.

Recently, analyst Pat McAfee also pointed this out, stating, “Sam Bennett last night at 11 was like, I’m f***ing staying. So don’t you worry about it. Now he’s all boozed up. It is at Club 11. Sure. I don’t know how legally binding any of it is, but it sure feels like this entire team is planning on sticking around, staying together. And that’s a beautiful thing if you’re from South Florida, because this team’s a wagon. And they’re clearly the best team in the league. And everybody else is just kind of looking up at them right now.”

McAfee openly shared that GM Bill Zito was also interested in signing Bennett and some other UFAs with the Panthers. So, while chatting with the TSN Hockey panel, he said, “I think we can bring them all back.” But, this is going to be a tough job because Florida has $19 million in cap space. Even though Bennett was having a blast at Club 11 with all the drinks, he still made a point that really shows how committed he is to sticking with the Panthers.

McAfee is really happy to see the teamwork in the NHL franchise; it’s like they’re one big family that just doesn’t want to be apart. Did you catch that Bennett’s agent also had something to say after the NHL star made his announcement during the celebrations?

He cleared any confusion related to Sam Bennett

Yeah, Sam Bennett actually said it right there on the mic that he wants to stick with the Florida Panthers. But Darren Ferris had a different perspective on his client’s announcement during the celebrations, saying, “It was an incredible and emotional night for the Panthers, and well-deserved. The celebrations have been amazing to see, and Sam’s just taking it all in with his teammates right now. At this time, no contract has been signed — when there’s something official, we’ll share it accordingly.”

Bennett’s agent pointed out just how emotional and well-deserved the night of the Stanley Cup win was for the Panthers, mentioning that the celebrations have been nothing short of amazing. The NHL star was celebrating the win with his teammates and definitely made it a point to share that moment.

Ferris also noted that, at this point, Bennett hasn’t signed a new contract yet. He mentioned that they’ll make a public announcement as soon as any agreement is official. Well, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if Bennett sticks around in Florida or decides to look for a new place in the NHL.