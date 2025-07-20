Legend Stops Hall Of Fame Speech For Connor McDavid To Fulfill This Promise

For the Florida Panthers, winning the Stanley Cup in 2025 meant so much more. Facing the same opponents as the 2024 Finals meant the defending champions were on a trial. That the 2024 win was not a fluke. That they can beat a team that has Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Again. And the Panthers did exactly that in 2025. If anything, in a more dominant fashion. They showed they are here to stay. Far away from Florida, there was another legend who was equally rejoicing in the Oilers’ back-to-back defeat.

Joe Nieuwendyk has had his fair share of battles with the Edmonton Oilers. Having played 9 seasons with the Calgary Flames, he even won the Stanley Cup with them in 1999. And it was significant as they stopped the fellow Pacific Division rivals from doing the Stanley Cup 3-peat. Joe Nieuwendyk is your usual Flames legend, Oilers-hating hockey lover. But he is making one exception for Connor McDavid. And where he chose to make the confession is telling.

The 3-time Stanley Cup Champion has already been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. And now, he has been felicitated by being inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame. As part of the Class of 2025, he was recognized at the 2025 Induction Gala that was held on July 19 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. And it was at this ceremony during his acceptance speech that the Flames legend made the Connor McDavid nod. So, what did he say exactly?

Sportsnet Senior columnist Mark Spector shared Joe Nieuwendyk’s words in his X update on July 20. “I hope Connor McDavid wins a Stanley Cup, and I promise Flames fans that when he does, I’ll go back to hating the Oilers again.” Seems like we have another Connor McDavid admirer, and a legend no less. One can say it’s like Game recognizing Game. After all, they are both Conn Smythe Trophy winners.

And the Oilers captain has added numerous more individual awards to his collection. He is a 5-time Art Ross Trophy winner (highest point-scorer in regular season), 3-time Hart Memorial Trophy Winner (MVP of the team), 4-time Ted Lindsay award winner (“most outstanding player” in the NHL), and was the top goal-scorer in the 2022-23 season. Mind you, McDavid is still just 28 years old.

If anything, the thing missing from his cabinet is a Stanley Cup ring. The Canadian has been a magician on the ice, weaving past defensemen with such grace and flair, he makes hockey an art, a game that we most associate with passionate fighting and brawls, and mad chaos. Nieuwendyk’s admiration for McDavid is not new, by the way. Back when the Hall of Famer was the Dallas Stars GM, he went to see McDavid play as a teenager, as per Sportsnet. And the verdict is made by the NHL legend himself. “He’s special.”

Nothing’s changed. Connor McDavid is still doing special things in the NHL, mesmerizing us with his genius. Well, one thing needs to change – his Stanley Cup count. He has a HOFer rooting for him. So much so that the member of the Forever-a-Flame club is willing to see the Oilers win a Stanley Cup for the sake of their captain. Well, maybe McDavid wins the elusive Cup elsewhere?

Stanley Cup hunt for Connor McDavid links him away from the Oilers

Up until the Finals, the Oilers had looked like they would stop the Panthers from doing the repeat. Even Conference Championship superstitions were taken into consideration to make sure the Hockey Gods would be in Canada’s favor. But it was the same story as 2024. Once again, Connor McDavid remains Cup-less. In fact, he is the only player in NHL history to register 9 straight 90-point seasons, but still not win a Stanley Cup in single one of them.

And with one year left on his contract, it’s obvious the rumors would start brewing. He has been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and there have even been talks of a cross-border trade to the US, with former Oilers GM Ken Holland being with the Los Angeles Kings right now. The Stanley Cup angle and the Panthers connection had him rumored to be a possibility for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Well, until Connor McDavid makes an official decision, the rumor mills will keep on running. The Oilers captain has asked for time to make up his mind. People in the Oilers camp are calm about the situation. And veteran Sportsnet reporters think everything indicates a renewal with the Oilers. But what do you think? Does Connor McDavid renew with the Oilers beyond 2026? Let us know in the comments!