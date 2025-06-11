Leon Draisaitl Gets Honest About Edmonton Oilers’ Early Game 4 Training After Two Straight Defeats

“We’re disappointed, obviously. In Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, you’d like to play better. We came for a split, and we didn’t get that tonight. But we have another great opportunity on Thursday to win in a tough building.” Connor McDavid’s words came out of heartbreak following the Game 3 loss. While acknowledging the defeat, the Oilers captain also sent a strong message to the Panthers, reminding them that they have another chance on Thursday, which is nothing short of a pivotal Game 4.

But before the Oilers shift their focus fully to Game 4, their early meetings and workouts have noticeably picked up in both intensity and urgency, signaling a team determined to bounce back. Leon Draisaitl revealed the true reason behind the team’s decision to get back on the ice early ahead of Game 4, following back-to-back losses in Games 2 and 3. It’s about flushing out the frustration, regaining rhythm, and mentally resetting.

Leon Draisaitl was at the press conference on Tuesday, June 10. When asked by a reporter, “I’m just wondering why it was important for you guys to get on the ice tonight or today after last night?” Draisaitl replied with a serious expression on his face. He said, “Just… you just, I guess, flush out the legs a little bit and feel good about it. You know, going into the next couple of days, obviously not the game that we wanted to bring, certainly far from our best. So, it’s just… yeah, flush it up, flush it out a little bit, and start getting ready.” The Oilers must be experiencing flashbacks to last year’s Stanley Cup Final series.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In last year’s Stanley Cup Final series, the Oilers found themselves in a tough spot, having dropped the first three games. It quickly turned into a do-or-die situation, with the Panthers needing just one more win to hoist the Cup. But Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the entire team refused to back down, battling fiercely to push the series all the way to a decisive Game 7. It’s a kind of flashback for the Oilers now—a reminder that they know how to bounce back when the stakes are at the highest. The early training sessions are more than just preparation; they’re the byproduct of a mindset that says, no matter the odds… we will win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

All eyes are on the Oilers’ star duo- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

Since Game 1, all eyes have been on these two Oilers, and they will continue to be for the next few games as the series progresses. Game 2 showcased the remarkable chemistry between Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, especially when the latter made an exceptional pass to the former, resulting in a beautiful goal by Draisaitl. After that goal, reporters asked Connor how he pulled off such a play. Before he could respond, Leon Draisaitl jumped in and interrupted the conversation, saying, “You can’t learn that.” He was highlighting McDavid’s brilliance, their unique connection on the ice, and the extraordinary skill level the captain brings to the team.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Connor McDavid

The Oilers’ former head coach, Ken Hitchcock, has praised the dynamic duo of McDavid and Draisaitl while also issuing a warning to other teams about the threat they pose when playing together. “They like playing together, but the team needs them to split up. But when it’s crunch time and there needs to be a change in the way the game is being played, and you put those two guys together, it makes all kinds of sense,” he said. Hitchcock also added, “Playing them apart balances everything, but they are almost unstoppable when they are together.” However, in the last game, the duo struggled significantly. The Oilers suffered a tough loss, ending the game with a 6-1 defeat by the end of the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Connor McDavid continues to express optimism, frequently stating that there is still a ray of hope and that his team has yet to play to their full potential. According to multiple sources, McDavid addressed the press after Game 3, saying, “I don’t think we lost our composure until maybe the very end there. Trying to show a little bit of fight back, but I don’t mind the fight back, obviously. I think that’s what good teams do.” That sense of resilience is exactly why, as Leon Draisaitl also mentioned, the Oilers have been pulling up their socks in early training sessions in preparation for what lies ahead. All eyes will be on them to see how they perform on Thursday.