Major Update on Aaron Ekblad Drops as Panthers Close Deal on Sam Bennett, Says Reporter

One would think the work is over with the Stanley Cup win – pack up your bags, go for a vacation, and unplug from the job for a while. But for GM Bill Zito, the real work is just beginning. The 2025 offseason comes with three key players up for contract extensions. But the Panthers GM is confident. “I think we can bring them all back,” Zito said to the TSN Hockey panel after the Florida Panthers sealed the Stanley Cup win on June 17. And we have a few updates on that front.

The 3 big names who would be up for Unrestricted Free Agency (UFA) on July 1st are Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett, and Brad Marchand. Regarding Ekblad, NHL Rumour Report had this to share on their X account on June 24. “Elliotte Friedman: Teams were lining up for Aaron Ekblad; if he stays in Florida it really changes the market – 32 Thoughts Podcast”.

Well, the 29-year-old defenseman has been with the Panthers all his career. And being an alternate captain, he is one of their locker room leaders. While Zito did say the Panthers won’t be able to retain all their players, he would be amongst the top priority lists. Ekblad had 13 points in 19 playoff games with a rating of +10. He is the go-to option for both penalty kills and power plays. So, keeping him is a no-brainer. But it won’t be easy.

The Florida Panthers have a cap space of $19 million to work with. So, it will require a bit of maneuvering on their part to retain every player they intend to. NHL Rumour Report brought such updates on the same day from Friedman’s podcast. “Elliotte Friedman: The Panthers may try to spread out the money with term on Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand in order to keep them – 32 Thoughts Podcast”.

With a cap hit of $7,500,000, Ekblad comes with a hefty price tag, but not one that’s undeserving. If anything, with what he brings to the team, he feels he can ask for more. In fact, that’s what the host of The FLA Cats Hockey Podcast is saying.

Taking to Twitter, David dropped a flurry of updates on the Panthers’ UFA situation, and among them was a speculation on Aaron Ekblad. “Some tidbits on TSN 1050 from @reporterchris that’s related to the Panthers … He also believes that if Ekblad and Florida were negotiating around the current AAV he’s at right now ($7.5m) the contract would’ve already been done and signed. Meaning it’s most likely looking like Ekblad will test free agency come July 1st.”

Well, that ain’t good news for the Panthers fans, isn’t it? At least, there’s good news from other avenues. In fact, some really positive developments are there.

Unlike Aaron Ekblad, some Florida Panthers players have already committed

When Aaron Ekblad took to the stage at the 2025 Stanley Cup Parade Celebrations, the D-man cheekily said, “After E11ven, my agent called me and said, ‘Make sure you don’t say whatever Benny said.’ You gotta hold on to that leverage, eh Benny?” Well, clearly, Ekblad knows how to play the game. We are not saying Sam Bennett doesn’t. But he probably is on Cloud Nine after winning the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy.

And during the celebrations at the E11ven nightclub, Bennett announced gleefully to the Panthers fans, “I ain’t f***ing leaving.” On June 24, David dropped big updates on Bennett and Brad Marchand as well. “Some tidbits on TSN 1050 from @reporterchris that’s related to the Panthers He believes the Sam Bennett Florida extension is “as good as done” It’s looking more and more likely and feeling that Marchand is going to stay in Florida”.

In fact, the Sam Bennett extension was reported by NHL Rumour Report, too. As for Brad Marchand, we saw above how the Florida Panthers will need to work around the salary cap to accommodate all three players. But the 37-year-old forward had also declared he wants to stay at Florida. “Give me a contract!” was his straight response when asked what he had to say to Bill Zito.

