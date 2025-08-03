Maple Leafs Under Fire Over Upsetting Roster Update Post Mitch Marner Trade

Remember back when the Toronto Maple Leafs seemed like the “only” team that could afford Brad Marchand? With the ex-Bruins captain admitting that his last few seasons with Boston brought about a major financial loss, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos claimed that the Leafs were the only ones who had pockets deep enough to make up for that. Well, that didn’t happen. Now, as the roster before the 2025-26 season gets finalized, Toronto fans can’t help but feel frustrated.

The Leafs finished the 2024-25 regular season at the top of the Atlantic Division, but fell to the Panthers in the second round of the playoffs. It was a severe blow to the gut for the team’s fans. Obviously, they hoped that GM Brad Treliving would put all hands on deck to build a team that would fare better the next time around. But the fans aren’t amused by the initial looks.

Leafslatest went on X on August 2 to share how the Toronto Maple Leafs’ initial lineup looks. The social media update lists all the names who have left the Eastern Conference powerhouse, the new names to arrive at the club, and those who have been re-signed by Treliving for another stint. Undoubtedly, the biggest name on the list would be that of Dakota Joshua. The 28-year-old was traded to the Leafs by the Canucks in July, and hopes to bring his skills to his new team when the action descends.

While Vancouver fans wail over the star they had to bid goodbye to, Joshua only has eyes for the road ahead. “I’m just looking to hit the ground running when camp starts,” he told reporters on how he wishes to play a key role in Toronto’s game plan. However, the fresh new recruit from the Canucks cannot compensate for the fact that the Maple Leafs had to forego a number of their own as well.

The most notable among them is, of course, Mitch Marner—a name you’d better not mention to the Toronto clan right now. After weeks of speculation on whether the winger would continue his stay with the Maple Leafs, he ultimately signed with the Vegas Golden Knights for a staggering 8-year $96 million contract. The fans were left heartbroken, but Marner found more than a good deal in Vegas.

To help tackle the problem of having to cut their top performer loose, the Leafs re-signed Nicholas Robertson. But he’s no Mitch Marner, as most fans would vouch. The list had plenty more to keep irking the fans, it seemed.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are not very hopeful

Nicholas Roy arrived from the Golden Knights as part of Marner’s trade, while Matias Maccelli has arrived from the USHL. But fans weren’t impressed. “I still hate the Mitch Marner trade to Vegas. The Knights took away Mitch Marner from the Leafs for a bag of peanuts in Nic Roy. Nic Roy ain’t a Mitch Marner.”

Credits: X/USA Hockey

Amidst the chaos, the speculation that Auston Matthews might also be leaving pushed fans to the edge, despite their constant clamoring that the hockey center shouldn’t be let go at any cost. Thankfully, the 27-year-old will indeed be playing in the Leafs’ jersey for at least the next season. But now, that doesn’t seem to be enough. “6th place in the East,” one fan predicted the final result of the 2025-26 season, while another urged Treliving: “Rebuild !!”

More predictions came flying in. “B+,” one fan almost immediately predicted that the loyalists should brace themselves for a mid-tier season at best. Another fan was even less gracious and awarded an even lower grade to the Leafs. “Wasn’t able to land even a top notch 2nd line forward , let alone a 1st line player..Grade .. C plus,” frowned the Toronto fan.

What about you? What do you think of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ new lineup? Do you feel it’s good enough, or do you think a little brushing up is in order? Tell us your take in a comment!