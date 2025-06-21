Matthew Tkachuk and Florida Panthers Continue Trolling Connor McDavid After Stanley Cup

The Oilers better put their phones away for a while. Because it doesn’t look like the Panthers are going to stop trolling them anytime soon. Right after they got their hands on the Stanley Cup for the second time in a row, Paul Maurice’s men were spotted in their locker room grooving to Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club—the Oilers’ playoff victory song. At the center of it all, with a champagne bottle and a cigar in hand, was Matthew Tkachuk. That was still subtle. Well, by the Panthers’ standards, at least. Tkachuk’s latest dig, however, was as direct as it gets.

The Panthers are drunk as crazy. And unfortunately for Connor McDavid, the Oilers captain keeps getting the L. Maybe it’s the side effect of being a king without a crown. BarDown shared a short clip on June 20 in which Matthew Tkachuk takes the mic at a celebration gathering. Everyone’s raving. In the background, there was a screen on which a hockey game was on. Well, the Panthers alternate captain takes the mic and goes, “Connor McDavid who?” And everyone goes wild at the not-so-subtle callout.

Bar Down’s caption read, ““CONNOR MCDAVID WHO??!” Matthew Tkachuk is a wild man. 🤣”. Well, the Panthers forward can say it; he has earned the bragging rights. After all, he and his men fought like warriors, braving injuries and pain to beat the Edmonton Oilers in 6 games. To be honest, Connor McDavid’s men didn’t come close. This was a statement Finals victory.

The entire team ensured the Oilers center, who scares everybody, who everybody admires, was limited to being a spectator as the Panthers walked away with their back-to-back Stanley Cups. McDavid never really got going, managing to score just 1 goal in the Finals series. In Game 6, he had 0 points with a -4 rating, thanks, in no small part, to Aleksander Barkov.

As for the troll, maybe it was a little on the nose. But hey, don’t blame the 27-year-old left-winger for instigating it. The ball had already started rolling a day earlier.

Matthew Tkachuk only joined the ‘Troll McDavid’ Club

Game 6 hero, Sam Reinhart, and captain Barkov were doing the silliest bit where they had made up a story in which Reinhart had scored 4 goals to help his team win the AAA junior Championship. Oh, this guy is one to look out for. Maybe one day he will go on to score 4 goals in a Stanley Cup-clinching game.

Drunk out of their minds, Barkov was beside Reinhart, telling his little make-believe story to everyone’s amusement. And during their bit, the guy behind the camera interrupted them by asking, “What do you think of Connor McDavid?” Sam Reinhart didn’t skip a beat. “Shut the f-ck up!” was his nonchalant response. Barkov’s laugh was instantaneous. And the guy who asked the question finished off the joke, “That’s how I feel about him.”

Well, Reinhart obviously respects his Canadian teammate. They are quality players who are among the first 6 names for Canada going to the 2026 Winter Olympics. But while the Panthers are celebrating their win, the Oilers center only comes up as the guy who couldn’t stop the defending champions.