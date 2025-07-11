Matthew Tkachuk Continues Edmonton Oilers Hate as Florida Panthers Star Recalls Devastating Loss

It’s been a hot minute since the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second time, and the Cats’ stars are still taking it easy. Yet, it was still a bit of a surprise when Stugoz, who co-hosts The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN radio, caught up with Matthew Tkachuk at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. It turns out that the two-time Stanley Cup champion is competing in a different tournament.

You see, the Florida Panthers captain is part of the 2025 American Century Championship with fellow sports icons like Travis Kelce, celebrities like Miles Teller, and more. Yet, it seems right now no conversation is complete without at least one Edmonton Oilers-related question. So the host asked whether Tkachuk feels it’s easy for them to win the Stanley Cup after beating their bitter rivals twice. Tkachuk had an interesting answer.

“No, it’s hard,” confessed Matthew Tkachuk before recalling a slightly different question he had to answer before the interview. Questions like: “‘Can’t you just let let Edmonton get it?’ Or, ‘Do you feel bad for them?” recalled the 27-year-old. However, the NHL forward had no sympathy for the Oilers because two years ago, no one had any sympathy for the Panthers.

“I’m like, you don’t feel bad for anybody because at the end of the day, we lost to Vegas a few years ago, and nobody gave a [ __ ] about us,” said the Panthers’ alternate captain. Tkachuk joked that people who asked him those questions must be Western Canadians. But jokes aside, the Panthers’ 4-1 blowout against Vegas in the 2023 final still stings after two wins.

via Imago Dec 14, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images/ File Photo

