Matthew Tkachuk Makes Brutal Injury Admission After Panthers’ Finals Win

“I mean, it feels amazing,” said Matthew Tkachuk, who had not played an NHL game since sustaining a serious injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off, after Game 1 of Round 1 against Tampa Bay. “I felt good going into that game and felt that I could give a great effort,” said the Panthers alternate captain after scoring two goals on the night he returned. A lot has transpired since the fateful game in April.

With 8 goals and 15 assists since the Playoffs started, Tkachuk led his team to the ultimate NHL prize for a second year in a row. And shortly after lifting the above his head, Tkachuk revealed the true extent of the injuries and how they nearly forced him to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs entirely. Frank Seravalli gave the gnarly details of the adversity the 27-year-old had to overcome.

“Matthew Tkachuk says he tore the adductor off the bone and was dealing with a hernia on the same side of his body,” said the NHL insider. “Wasn’t sure if he would be able to play to start these playoffs,” added Seravalli. However, beating those serious injuries only boosted Tkachuk’s confidence. “Tkachuk says grinding through all that makes this Stanley Cup more rewarding,” concluded Frank Seravalli.

