Matthew Tkachuk Makes $500K Confession While Addressing Brad Marchand’s Viral Partying Scene

It’s barely been a day since Eetu Luostarinen’s confession about Brad Marchand on a Finnish morning radio show, Aamulypsy, surfaced. There, the 26-year-old explained how, despite being over a decade older than him, keeping up with Brad Marchand was no easy task. “Last year, it went very well, but our Rat, Brad Marchand, has brought some new energy to our locker room and even to partying,” confessed Matthew Tkachuk’s teammate.

And while the mega-celebration events ended with Sunday’s victory parade in Fort Lauderdale, Marchand and the boys are still at it. In fact, when the Spittin’ Chiclets Ryan Whitney, Paul Bissonnette, and Mike Grinnell connected with Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart, who were chilling at the pool, Brad Marchand crashed the call in a pleasant surprise. Naturally, Grinnell couldn’t let Marchy go without a question, but they were not ready for the answer.

“Marchy, what were you going back into E11even to do when Barky grabbed you by the shoulder and said, ‘It’s over, Marchy. The night’s done,'” asked the Barstool Sports producer. “I had to go back and f***ing bring it, boys. It was 5 a.m.,” confessed Marchand, leaving everyone in splits. But it was Matthew Tkachuk who stunned them with a little detail about the bill.

“He was going to pay, and then realized that, ‘Oh! That’s a 500k comp.'” revealed the Florida Panther alternate captain. Not only was the $500,000 party bill a mind-boggling amount, but what impressed all three hosts was that the Miami club was gracious enough to waive it completely. “That’s f***ing unbelievable,” said BizzNasty, praising the club’s gesture to the champions.

via Imago June 22, 2025, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA: Florida Panthers center BRAD MARCHAND celebrates with teammates and family on stage during the team s Stanley Cup victory parade and rally along A1A on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Fort Lauderdale USA – ZUMAm67_ 20250622_zaf_m67_007 Copyright: xAlxDiazx

