brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

Matthew Tkachuk Makes Heartfelt Stanley Cup Gesture to Father Keith While Florida Celebrates

BySagnik Ghosh

Jun 18, 2025 | 12:31 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

“We’re a dynasty,” Matthew Tkachuk said after the Panthers claimed their back-to-back Stanley Cups on June 17. “I can’t believe this is what has happened… It just shows how unbelievable the group is, the depth.” It was their 3rd straight Stanley Cup Finals; that’s how dominant they have been. But the Florida Panthers alternate captain is part of another hockey dynasty. The Keith Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and Brady Tkachuk legacy. And how poetic is it that the son honors his father on this big day?

The Panthers haven’t wasted any time in taking the celebrations outside of the Amerant Bank Arena. The venue is the Elbo Room, the beach bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Matthew Tkachuk has given us the most touching moment. Bleacher Report Open Ice posted on Twitter on June 18, “Matthew Tkachuk, passing the Stanley Cup to his dad Keith, on the Elbo Room deck. Absolute scenes 🎬”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

While the fans outside were chanting “Tchuky”, Matthew Tkachuk waited for his father on the deck. And when the US Hockey Hall of Famer came out, the victorious son passed on the Stanley Cup to his proud son to the roaring applause from everyone present. It’s a victory that the whole family will cherish because hockey is in their blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Are the Panthers the new NHL dynasty, or is it just a Tkachuk family affair?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved