Matthew Tkachuk Makes Heartfelt Stanley Cup Gesture to Father Keith While Florida Celebrates

“We’re a dynasty,” Matthew Tkachuk said after the Panthers claimed their back-to-back Stanley Cups on June 17. “I can’t believe this is what has happened… It just shows how unbelievable the group is, the depth.” It was their 3rd straight Stanley Cup Finals; that’s how dominant they have been. But the Florida Panthers alternate captain is part of another hockey dynasty. The Keith Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and Brady Tkachuk legacy. And how poetic is it that the son honors his father on this big day?

The Panthers haven’t wasted any time in taking the celebrations outside of the Amerant Bank Arena. The venue is the Elbo Room, the beach bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Matthew Tkachuk has given us the most touching moment. Bleacher Report Open Ice posted on Twitter on June 18, “Matthew Tkachuk, passing the Stanley Cup to his dad Keith, on the Elbo Room deck. Absolute scenes 🎬”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

While the fans outside were chanting “Tchuky”, Matthew Tkachuk waited for his father on the deck. And when the US Hockey Hall of Famer came out, the victorious son passed on the Stanley Cup to his proud son to the roaring applause from everyone present. It’s a victory that the whole family will cherish because hockey is in their blood.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The story is developing…