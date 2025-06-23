Matthew Tkachuk Makes Kind Exception for Florida Fan at the Panthers Parade

The Florida Panthers stars are having the time of their life right now. Becoming back-to-back champions, the Cats’ party train isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, and Matthew Tkachuk can hardly contain his love for the fans for their support. “Everybody here, thank you guys so much for making this some of the most fun, and safe, these are memories I’m going to have for the rest of my life,” the forward said during the team’s victory parade at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday. And he’s making sure to give back to the fans in every way possible.

Winning the Stanley Cup is no easy feat. And to do it twice in a row? An incredibly rare feat, that’s only been done thrice (in the League’s cap era) before the Panthers did it. And yet, despite all the high emotions, it seems like Tkachuk remains a star of the people.

In an X post by a South Florida resident from June 22, Matthew Tkachuk’s heartwarming gesture from today’s victory parade has been shared. During the Panthers’ celebrations on State Road A1A, Chucky spotted a special Florida fan and decided to make them a part of the festivities. “One of many awesome moments from today. @TKACHUKycheese_ noticed @BigCeaz and immediately came over to let him into the parade. Game knows game!” reads the caption of the post, while the accompanying video shows what exactly went down.

During the victory parade, Tkachuk noticed that motivational speaker and high school football coach Cesar Lucero was among the fans cheering for the fans. He stepped up and asked if Lucero would like to come through the fortifications and be a part of the team’s celebrations. The wheelchair-bound football coach was justifiably elated by the invitation and accepted the offer, while the fans nearby lauded the star’s kind gesture with vehement encouragement.

The story is developing