Matthew Tkachuk Makes Simple Request After Sam Bennett’s Panthers Re-Signing

“Eight more years! Eight more years!” screamed the crowd inside the packed E11even night club in Miami. On the stage stood none other than the 2025 Conn Smythe Winner, Sam Bennett, who instructed the crowd to quiet down. Then came the mic drop moment as Matthew Tkachuk watched Sam Bennett say, “I ain’t f***ing leaving,” sending the crowd into a frenzy. And guess what? Just days later, Bennett made good on his promise.

The Associated Press’s Tim Reynolds first reported on the Florida Panthers, and Bennet agreed to exactly what the fans demanded. The NHL forward who led the playoffs with 15 goals agreed to sign an 8-year, $64 million ($8 million AAV) contract extension with Florida on Friday. And now with the first step done, Bemmett’s teammate, the team’s alternate, has a simple request.

Matthew Tkachuk took to Instagram to post a story featuring Bennett, with a four-word caption. “More of this please!!” wrote the 27-year-old, tagging the Cats’ forward on a snapshot of the two mates from the Panthers locker room celebration right after winning their second Stanley Cup.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Jun 17, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk 19 hoist the Stanley Cup after game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxRassolx 20250617_hlf_zg8_094

AD

This story is developing…