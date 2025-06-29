brand-logo
Matthew Tkachuk Makes Simple Request After Sam Bennett’s Panthers Re-Signing

BySagnik Bagchi

Jun 29, 2025 | 2:40 AM EDT

“Eight more years! Eight more years!” screamed the crowd inside the packed E11even night club in Miami. On the stage stood none other than the 2025 Conn Smythe Winner, Sam Bennett, who instructed the crowd to quiet down. Then came the mic drop moment as Matthew Tkachuk watched Sam Bennett say, “I ain’t f***ing leaving,” sending the crowd into a frenzy. And guess what? Just days later, Bennett made good on his promise.

The Associated Press’s Tim Reynolds first reported on the Florida Panthers, and Bennet agreed to exactly what the fans demanded. The NHL forward who led the playoffs with 15 goals agreed to sign an 8-year, $64 million ($8 million AAV) contract extension with Florida on Friday. And now with the first step done, Bemmett’s teammate, the team’s alternate, has a simple request.

Matthew Tkachuk took to Instagram to post a story featuring Bennett, with a four-word caption. “More of this please!!” wrote the 27-year-old, tagging the Cats’ forward on a snapshot of the two mates from the Panthers locker room celebration right after winning their second Stanley Cup.

This story is developing…

"Is Bennett's $64 million extension a smart move for the Panthers' future dominance?"

